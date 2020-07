Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Centrally Located Three Bedroom Two Bath Recently Updated Villa with Two Car Garage in the Beautiful Kimberlea Community. Kitchen has Granite Counters and plenty of cabinetry with soft closing drawers. Interior has been freshly painted and there is NO carpet in this home. BASIC CABLE and ALL GROUNDS MAINTENANCE INCLUDED in rent as well as use of Community Pool, Tennis Courts, and Shuffleboard. Easy Access to Polk Parkway, Downtown Lakeland, Bartow, Winter Haven and I-4.