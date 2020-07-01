All apartments in Lakeland
1836 Crystal Lake Drive N 30
1836 Crystal Lake Drive N 30

1836 Crystal Lake Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

1836 Crystal Lake Drive North, Lakeland, FL 33801
Crystal Lake

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pool
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Condo - Property Id: 237603

Charming 2 bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Townhouse for rent in the Grove HOA in Lakeland Florida. The downstairs of this unit has a spacious living area and kitchen with Stove, Dishwasher & Refrigerator as well as a half bathroom and washer dryer hookups. Two bedrooms and a full bathroom upstairs. $1000 per month.

Water is included in the price of the rent as well as access to the 2 community pools. Please call Raven at 863-439-6550 to schedule a viewing of this property or for more information about our application process.

***NOTE*** ANY APPLICANTS THAT PAY APPLICATION FEES THROUGH TURBOTENANT ARE STILL SUBJECT TO OUR STANDARD $50 (PER ADULT) APPLICATION FEE.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237603
Property Id 237603

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5619927)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1836 Crystal Lake Drive N 30 have any available units?
1836 Crystal Lake Drive N 30 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1836 Crystal Lake Drive N 30 have?
Some of 1836 Crystal Lake Drive N 30's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1836 Crystal Lake Drive N 30 currently offering any rent specials?
1836 Crystal Lake Drive N 30 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1836 Crystal Lake Drive N 30 pet-friendly?
No, 1836 Crystal Lake Drive N 30 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 1836 Crystal Lake Drive N 30 offer parking?
No, 1836 Crystal Lake Drive N 30 does not offer parking.
Does 1836 Crystal Lake Drive N 30 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1836 Crystal Lake Drive N 30 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1836 Crystal Lake Drive N 30 have a pool?
Yes, 1836 Crystal Lake Drive N 30 has a pool.
Does 1836 Crystal Lake Drive N 30 have accessible units?
No, 1836 Crystal Lake Drive N 30 does not have accessible units.
Does 1836 Crystal Lake Drive N 30 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1836 Crystal Lake Drive N 30 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
