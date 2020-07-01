1836 Crystal Lake Drive N 30

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pool

Charming 2 bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Townhouse for rent in the Grove HOA in Lakeland Florida. The downstairs of this unit has a spacious living area and kitchen with Stove, Dishwasher & Refrigerator as well as a half bathroom and washer dryer hookups. Two bedrooms and a full bathroom upstairs. $1000 per month.



Water is included in the price of the rent as well as access to the 2 community pools. Please call Raven at 863-439-6550 to schedule a viewing of this property or for more information about our application process.



***NOTE*** ANY APPLICANTS THAT PAY APPLICATION FEES THROUGH TURBOTENANT ARE STILL SUBJECT TO OUR STANDARD $50 (PER ADULT) APPLICATION FEE.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237603

No Pets Allowed



