1723 Blossom Circle East

Reduced! ***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS 4BR 2BA Lakeland home is comfortable and roomy with 1300 sq. ft. of living space. Features include a wide paved front entry and a fenced property enclosure. A pair of matching palm trees adds curb appeal and an inviting approach. The kitchen is open to the living room and has a nice sized pantry closet and lots of natural light throughout. Hurry to make this home yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.



Neighborhood: Webster Park North



High school: George W. Jenkins Senior High School



Middle school: Sleepy Hill Middle School



Elementary school: Socrum Elementary School

