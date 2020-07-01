1723 Blossom Circle East

Amenities
Reduced! ***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS 4BR 2BA Lakeland home is comfortable and roomy with 1300 sq. ft. of living space. Features include a wide paved front entry and a fenced property enclosure. A pair of matching palm trees adds curb appeal and an inviting approach. The kitchen is open to the living room and has a nice sized pantry closet and lots of natural light throughout. Hurry to make this home yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.
Neighborhood: Webster Park North
High school: George W. Jenkins Senior High School
Middle school: Sleepy Hill Middle School
Elementary school: Socrum Elementary School
To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:
Schedule a Self Showing
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.