1723 Blossom Circle East
1723 Blossom Circle East

1723 Blossom Circle East · No Longer Available
Location

1723 Blossom Circle East, Lakeland, FL 33805
Webster Park North

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Reduced! ***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS 4BR 2BA Lakeland home is comfortable and roomy with 1300 sq. ft. of living space. Features include a wide paved front entry and a fenced property enclosure. A pair of matching palm trees adds curb appeal and an inviting approach. The kitchen is open to the living room and has a nice sized pantry closet and lots of natural light throughout. Hurry to make this home yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

Neighborhood: Webster Park North

High school: George W. Jenkins Senior High School

Middle school: Sleepy Hill Middle School

Elementary school: Socrum Elementary School
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1723 Blossom Circle East have any available units?
1723 Blossom Circle East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
Is 1723 Blossom Circle East currently offering any rent specials?
1723 Blossom Circle East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1723 Blossom Circle East pet-friendly?
No, 1723 Blossom Circle East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 1723 Blossom Circle East offer parking?
No, 1723 Blossom Circle East does not offer parking.
Does 1723 Blossom Circle East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1723 Blossom Circle East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1723 Blossom Circle East have a pool?
No, 1723 Blossom Circle East does not have a pool.
Does 1723 Blossom Circle East have accessible units?
No, 1723 Blossom Circle East does not have accessible units.
Does 1723 Blossom Circle East have units with dishwashers?
No, 1723 Blossom Circle East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1723 Blossom Circle East have units with air conditioning?
No, 1723 Blossom Circle East does not have units with air conditioning.

