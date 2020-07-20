114 W. Palmetto St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities

1/1 Bungalow Available Now! - Great location! 1 bedroom 1 bath bungalow home, formal dining room that can be used as a office or den, washer and dryer hook up, spacious master with on suite master bath that boast stand up show and vanity sink, covered front porch, this property is available for immediate occupancy. Walking distance to downtown Lakeland and Lake Morton.



Administration Fee:

Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $220 one-time administration fee



If credit is below 600 an increase of 5% will be added to the rental amount and depending on what is on credit report a last months rent could be required as well in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.



No Pets Allowed



