Lakeland, FL
114 W. Palmetto St.
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:24 AM

114 W. Palmetto St.

114 West Palmetto Street · No Longer Available
Lakeland
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

114 West Palmetto Street, Lakeland, FL 33815
Dixieland

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
1/1 Bungalow Available Now! - Great location! 1 bedroom 1 bath bungalow home, formal dining room that can be used as a office or den, washer and dryer hook up, spacious master with on suite master bath that boast stand up show and vanity sink, covered front porch, this property is available for immediate occupancy. Walking distance to downtown Lakeland and Lake Morton.

Administration Fee:
Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $220 one-time administration fee

If credit is below 600 an increase of 5% will be added to the rental amount and depending on what is on credit report a last months rent could be required as well in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4992425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 W. Palmetto St. have any available units?
114 W. Palmetto St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
Is 114 W. Palmetto St. currently offering any rent specials?
114 W. Palmetto St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 W. Palmetto St. pet-friendly?
No, 114 W. Palmetto St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 114 W. Palmetto St. offer parking?
No, 114 W. Palmetto St. does not offer parking.
Does 114 W. Palmetto St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 W. Palmetto St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 W. Palmetto St. have a pool?
No, 114 W. Palmetto St. does not have a pool.
Does 114 W. Palmetto St. have accessible units?
No, 114 W. Palmetto St. does not have accessible units.
Does 114 W. Palmetto St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 W. Palmetto St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 114 W. Palmetto St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 114 W. Palmetto St. does not have units with air conditioning.
