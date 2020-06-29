1119 S TENNESSEE AVENUE

Amenities

dishwasher walk in closets ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

3 BR/2.5BA HISTORIC DOWNTOWN RENTAL HOME! Front entrance opens into open living room with large front window letting in tons of light. Just beyond is the kitchen with all the charm of a classic kitchen but the features of a modern kitchen. Through the kitchen is the large family room. Bedrooms 2 and 3 are located at front of the house with hall bathroom. Bedroom 3 also has its own private half bath and large walk-in closet. The master suite is located at the back of the house and features its own door to the backyard, a large walk-in closet and full bath with walk-in shower. Great location just around the corner from Lake Hollingsworth and Florida Southern College with easy access to shopping and dining in the Dixieland Area. Additional $100 added to rent for water and sewer.