Lakeland, FL
1119 S TENNESSEE AVENUE
Last updated March 1 2020 at 8:32 AM

1119 S TENNESSEE AVENUE

1119 South Tennessee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1119 South Tennessee Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33803
Lake Morton Historic District

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
3 BR/2.5BA HISTORIC DOWNTOWN RENTAL HOME! Front entrance opens into open living room with large front window letting in tons of light. Just beyond is the kitchen with all the charm of a classic kitchen but the features of a modern kitchen. Through the kitchen is the large family room. Bedrooms 2 and 3 are located at front of the house with hall bathroom. Bedroom 3 also has its own private half bath and large walk-in closet. The master suite is located at the back of the house and features its own door to the backyard, a large walk-in closet and full bath with walk-in shower. Great location just around the corner from Lake Hollingsworth and Florida Southern College with easy access to shopping and dining in the Dixieland Area. Additional $100 added to rent for water and sewer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1119 S TENNESSEE AVENUE have any available units?
1119 S TENNESSEE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1119 S TENNESSEE AVENUE have?
Some of 1119 S TENNESSEE AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1119 S TENNESSEE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1119 S TENNESSEE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1119 S TENNESSEE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1119 S TENNESSEE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 1119 S TENNESSEE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1119 S TENNESSEE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1119 S TENNESSEE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1119 S TENNESSEE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1119 S TENNESSEE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1119 S TENNESSEE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1119 S TENNESSEE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1119 S TENNESSEE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1119 S TENNESSEE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1119 S TENNESSEE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
