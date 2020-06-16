3120 Cynthia Lane

Amenities

Best located bright tastefully furnished elevated 1 bedroom, 1 bath, king size, 734 sf, condo with/ private tropical garden view in 55+community, Murry Hills. Central A/C. Kitchen w/ white cabinets and window, opens to dining and living room. Large Master bedroom has a patio/ Florida room which gives you an additional space with relaxing garden view and quick access to laundry room. No carpets, wood laminate flooring. Hills has wonderful rec facilities and amenities like swimming pool, grill area, gym, saunas, Bocce, Shuffleboard, library, Ping Pong, Billiard Room Auditorium, Arts & Craft room, car wash plus a great park setting where you can walk around Lake Osborne. Minutes to WPB Downtown, beach and shopping.