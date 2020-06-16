All apartments in Lake Worth
Lake Worth, FL
3120 Cynthia Lane
Last updated May 8 2020 at 9:55 AM

3120 Cynthia Lane

3120 Cynthia Lane · (561) 523-0360
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3120 Cynthia Lane, Lake Worth, FL 33461
Murry Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 112 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 734 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
car wash area
gym
on-site laundry
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
sauna
Best located bright tastefully furnished elevated 1 bedroom, 1 bath, king size, 734 sf, condo with/ private tropical garden view in 55+community, Murry Hills. Central A/C. Kitchen w/ white cabinets and window, opens to dining and living room. Large Master bedroom has a patio/ Florida room which gives you an additional space with relaxing garden view and quick access to laundry room. No carpets, wood laminate flooring. Hills has wonderful rec facilities and amenities like swimming pool, grill area, gym, saunas, Bocce, Shuffleboard, library, Ping Pong, Billiard Room Auditorium, Arts & Craft room, car wash plus a great park setting where you can walk around Lake Osborne. Minutes to WPB Downtown, beach and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3120 Cynthia Lane have any available units?
3120 Cynthia Lane has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3120 Cynthia Lane have?
Some of 3120 Cynthia Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3120 Cynthia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3120 Cynthia Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3120 Cynthia Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3120 Cynthia Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Worth.
Does 3120 Cynthia Lane offer parking?
No, 3120 Cynthia Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3120 Cynthia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3120 Cynthia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3120 Cynthia Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3120 Cynthia Lane has a pool.
Does 3120 Cynthia Lane have accessible units?
No, 3120 Cynthia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3120 Cynthia Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3120 Cynthia Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3120 Cynthia Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3120 Cynthia Lane has units with air conditioning.
