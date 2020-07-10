All apartments in Lake Worth
312 N J St.
Location

312 North J Street, Lake Worth, FL 33460
Mango Groves

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

microwave
range
refrigerator
Cozy first floor 1/1 unit in the heart of historic downtown Lake Worth Beach. Awesome location as it's 3 blocks from Lake Ave with all the restaurants and shopping and activity and across the street from Publix. Just over a mile from the beach so can easily bike there too!

Lake Worth Beach is a cool, laid-back Beachy vibe and very walkable area. Quiet, yet has everything you need within walking distance and the beach is so close!

In a charming 1920's cottage style building, this unit has a gas stove and new impact windows so no need to worry about hurricane season.

Unit is available 8/1/20 (can possibly be made available sooner). Rent is $1150/month + utilities. First, last, and security required for move-in.
Available to show now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 312 N J St have any available units?
312 N J St has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 312 N J St currently offering any rent specials?
312 N J St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 N J St pet-friendly?
No, 312 N J St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Worth.
Does 312 N J St offer parking?
No, 312 N J St does not offer parking.
Does 312 N J St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 N J St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 N J St have a pool?
No, 312 N J St does not have a pool.
Does 312 N J St have accessible units?
No, 312 N J St does not have accessible units.
Does 312 N J St have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 N J St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 312 N J St have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 N J St does not have units with air conditioning.

