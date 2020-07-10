312 N J St.

Amenities

microwave range refrigerator

Property Amenities

Cozy first floor 1/1 unit in the heart of historic downtown Lake Worth Beach. Awesome location as it's 3 blocks from Lake Ave with all the restaurants and shopping and activity and across the street from Publix. Just over a mile from the beach so can easily bike there too!



Lake Worth Beach is a cool, laid-back Beachy vibe and very walkable area. Quiet, yet has everything you need within walking distance and the beach is so close!



In a charming 1920's cottage style building, this unit has a gas stove and new impact windows so no need to worry about hurricane season.



Unit is available 8/1/20 (can possibly be made available sooner). Rent is $1150/month + utilities. First, last, and security required for move-in.

Available to show now.