Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

1401 Federal Hwy - 205

1401 Federal Highway · (561) 814-5339
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1401 Federal Highway, Lake Worth, FL 33460
Eden Place

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
20-UNIT APARTMENT PROPERTY IN LAKE WORTH, FLORIDA WITH 29 PARKING SPACES AND A SPARKLING POOL.

Property contains 18 one bedroom/one bath units.The building is a two-story U-shaped design with spacious pool area in the center. Each unit has central HVAC systems, fully-equipped kitchens and spacious closets. On-site Laundry

1401 Apartments enjoys an excellent location less than two blocks from the Intracoastal Waterway and within a short drive to Manalapan public beaches, downtown Lake Worth, US 1 and I95. Directions: I95 to Lantana exit, go east on Lantana Road to US1. Go North on US1 to where the roads split (Dixie and Federal Highways) and stay on Federal Highway (right fork). Property is located 1/2 mile on the left - 1401 S. Federal Highway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 Federal Hwy - 205 have any available units?
1401 Federal Hwy - 205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Worth, FL.
What amenities does 1401 Federal Hwy - 205 have?
Some of 1401 Federal Hwy - 205's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 Federal Hwy - 205 currently offering any rent specials?
1401 Federal Hwy - 205 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 Federal Hwy - 205 pet-friendly?
No, 1401 Federal Hwy - 205 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Worth.
Does 1401 Federal Hwy - 205 offer parking?
Yes, 1401 Federal Hwy - 205 does offer parking.
Does 1401 Federal Hwy - 205 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 Federal Hwy - 205 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 Federal Hwy - 205 have a pool?
Yes, 1401 Federal Hwy - 205 has a pool.
Does 1401 Federal Hwy - 205 have accessible units?
No, 1401 Federal Hwy - 205 does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 Federal Hwy - 205 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1401 Federal Hwy - 205 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1401 Federal Hwy - 205 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1401 Federal Hwy - 205 has units with air conditioning.
