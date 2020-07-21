All apartments in Lake Mary
Lake Mary, FL
945 PICKFAIR TERRACE
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:14 AM

945 PICKFAIR TERRACE

945 Pickfair Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

945 Pickfair Terrace, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This could be your beautiful dream home! Hardwood, tile and carpet flooring are found throughout the interior. The kitchen features granite counters, updated appliances and a breakfast bar. The bedrooms are spacious and are great for relaxing after a long day. The gorgeous master bath is modern and light, with a lovely garden tub, dual vanity sinks and a large window to let in plenty of natural light. The screened in patio overlooking a lush conservation lot is a great place for relaxing and spending time with friends and family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 945 PICKFAIR TERRACE have any available units?
945 PICKFAIR TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
What amenities does 945 PICKFAIR TERRACE have?
Some of 945 PICKFAIR TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 945 PICKFAIR TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
945 PICKFAIR TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 945 PICKFAIR TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 945 PICKFAIR TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Mary.
Does 945 PICKFAIR TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 945 PICKFAIR TERRACE offers parking.
Does 945 PICKFAIR TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 945 PICKFAIR TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 945 PICKFAIR TERRACE have a pool?
No, 945 PICKFAIR TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 945 PICKFAIR TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 945 PICKFAIR TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 945 PICKFAIR TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 945 PICKFAIR TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 945 PICKFAIR TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 945 PICKFAIR TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
