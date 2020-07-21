945 PICKFAIR TERRACE

Amenities
This could be your beautiful dream home! Hardwood, tile and carpet flooring are found throughout the interior. The kitchen features granite counters, updated appliances and a breakfast bar. The bedrooms are spacious and are great for relaxing after a long day. The gorgeous master bath is modern and light, with a lovely garden tub, dual vanity sinks and a large window to let in plenty of natural light. The screened in patio overlooking a lush conservation lot is a great place for relaxing and spending time with friends and family.