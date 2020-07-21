945 PICKFAIR TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This could be your beautiful dream home! Hardwood, tile and carpet flooring are found throughout the interior. The kitchen features granite counters, updated appliances and a breakfast bar. The bedrooms are spacious and are great for relaxing after a long day. The gorgeous master bath is modern and light, with a lovely garden tub, dual vanity sinks and a large window to let in plenty of natural light. The screened in patio overlooking a lush conservation lot is a great place for relaxing and spending time with friends and family.