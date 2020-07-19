All apartments in Lake Mary
Lake Mary, FL
879 Blairmont Lane
879 Blairmont Lane

879 Blairmont Lane
Location

879 Blairmont Lane, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 4 bedroom 3 bathroom Lake Mary pool house. Many upgrades throughout starting with the brick paver driveway which you follow around the house itself. Formal living, dining and family room with real wood floors. Fantastic open kitchen where cooking will be such a delight with breakfast nook leading out to pool area. Retire for the evening to the large master suite but before enjoy the oversized shower in the upgraded bathroom. The second and third bedrooms share a bathroom (Jack & Jill style) while the fourth bedroom is perfect for an extended stay guest with own private bathroom. The pool sets up your own private area out back for anytime of the day to relax and enjoy. House is in sought after Lake Mary which boasts endless shopping, dining and many different schools.

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 879 Blairmont Lane have any available units?
879 Blairmont Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
What amenities does 879 Blairmont Lane have?
Some of 879 Blairmont Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 879 Blairmont Lane currently offering any rent specials?
879 Blairmont Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 879 Blairmont Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 879 Blairmont Lane is pet friendly.
Does 879 Blairmont Lane offer parking?
No, 879 Blairmont Lane does not offer parking.
Does 879 Blairmont Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 879 Blairmont Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 879 Blairmont Lane have a pool?
Yes, 879 Blairmont Lane has a pool.
Does 879 Blairmont Lane have accessible units?
No, 879 Blairmont Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 879 Blairmont Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 879 Blairmont Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 879 Blairmont Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 879 Blairmont Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
