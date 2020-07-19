879 Blairmont Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated pool

Lovely 4 bedroom 3 bathroom Lake Mary pool house. Many upgrades throughout starting with the brick paver driveway which you follow around the house itself. Formal living, dining and family room with real wood floors. Fantastic open kitchen where cooking will be such a delight with breakfast nook leading out to pool area. Retire for the evening to the large master suite but before enjoy the oversized shower in the upgraded bathroom. The second and third bedrooms share a bathroom (Jack & Jill style) while the fourth bedroom is perfect for an extended stay guest with own private bathroom. The pool sets up your own private area out back for anytime of the day to relax and enjoy. House is in sought after Lake Mary which boasts endless shopping, dining and many different schools.



