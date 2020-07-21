Amenities

putting green pet friendly garage gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool putting green cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

653 Pavia Loop Available 09/02/19 IMMACULATE 3 Bed 3.5 Bath Town House Furnished or Unfurnished in Lake Mary, FL! - Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL town house for rent in Lake Mary, FL! You will feel right at home the moment you drive into the gated community of Fountain Park in Lake Mary, FL! Great floor plan. First floor is garage, bedroom and bathroom. Second floor is the LOVELY kitchen, with ample amount of cabinetry and counter space, great for entertaining family and friends, as well as the family room and a half bathroom. ADORABLE den off of the living area, can be used for an office space. Third floor is master bedroom suite and third bedroom plus family bathroom. This unit can be furnished or unfurnished. Community is very convenient to all shopping, Seminole Walking and Biking Trail, I-4, SR417 and more. Community Clubhouse, pool, putting green, tennis court, and exercise room all available. Water, sewer and trash included in rent.



Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. Zoned for Region 2 Elementary Schools, Millenium Middle School and Seminole High School. $75.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. Pets negotiable per owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE September 2, 2019!!!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



(RLNE5000664)