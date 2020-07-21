All apartments in Lake Mary
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

653 Pavia Loop

653 Pavia Loop · No Longer Available
Location

653 Pavia Loop, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Amenities

putting green
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
putting green
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
653 Pavia Loop Available 09/02/19 IMMACULATE 3 Bed 3.5 Bath Town House Furnished or Unfurnished in Lake Mary, FL! - Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL town house for rent in Lake Mary, FL! You will feel right at home the moment you drive into the gated community of Fountain Park in Lake Mary, FL! Great floor plan. First floor is garage, bedroom and bathroom. Second floor is the LOVELY kitchen, with ample amount of cabinetry and counter space, great for entertaining family and friends, as well as the family room and a half bathroom. ADORABLE den off of the living area, can be used for an office space. Third floor is master bedroom suite and third bedroom plus family bathroom. This unit can be furnished or unfurnished. Community is very convenient to all shopping, Seminole Walking and Biking Trail, I-4, SR417 and more. Community Clubhouse, pool, putting green, tennis court, and exercise room all available. Water, sewer and trash included in rent.

Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. Zoned for Region 2 Elementary Schools, Millenium Middle School and Seminole High School. $75.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. Pets negotiable per owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE September 2, 2019!!!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

(RLNE5000664)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 653 Pavia Loop have any available units?
653 Pavia Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
What amenities does 653 Pavia Loop have?
Some of 653 Pavia Loop's amenities include putting green, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 653 Pavia Loop currently offering any rent specials?
653 Pavia Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 653 Pavia Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 653 Pavia Loop is pet friendly.
Does 653 Pavia Loop offer parking?
Yes, 653 Pavia Loop offers parking.
Does 653 Pavia Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 653 Pavia Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 653 Pavia Loop have a pool?
Yes, 653 Pavia Loop has a pool.
Does 653 Pavia Loop have accessible units?
No, 653 Pavia Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 653 Pavia Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 653 Pavia Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 653 Pavia Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 653 Pavia Loop has units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

