5405 Napoli Cove

Beautiful 4 bedroom and and 3.5 bathroom Condo in Fountain Parke!! - Beautiful 4 bedroom and 3.5 bathroom Condo in Lake Mary!! This is an amazing 3-floor condo in the guarded luxury community of Fountain Parke. Condo features a fully equipped kitchen, spacious living room, an elevator and 2 car garage. NEW FLOORS COMING SOON! Amenities include a full gym, a gorgeous community pool, a putting green, a tennis court, and an elegant club house. Located at the heart of Lake Mary, Florida, off the Rinehart road. Minutes away to I-4 , the 417 express way, Sanford Mall, supermarkets and many restaurants! Region 2 school zone, Millennium Middle School, and Seminole High School. Professionally Managed by Atrium Management, call 407-585-2721 today to set up your private showing. AVAILABLE MARCH 20TH!!!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



(RLNE4608857)