Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:35 AM

5405 Napoli Cove

5405 Napoli Cove · No Longer Available
Location

5405 Napoli Cove, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Amenities

putting green
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
putting green
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 4 bedroom and and 3.5 bathroom Condo in Fountain Parke!! - Beautiful 4 bedroom and 3.5 bathroom Condo in Lake Mary!! This is an amazing 3-floor condo in the guarded luxury community of Fountain Parke. Condo features a fully equipped kitchen, spacious living room, an elevator and 2 car garage. NEW FLOORS COMING SOON! Amenities include a full gym, a gorgeous community pool, a putting green, a tennis court, and an elegant club house. Located at the heart of Lake Mary, Florida, off the Rinehart road. Minutes away to I-4 , the 417 express way, Sanford Mall, supermarkets and many restaurants! Region 2 school zone, Millennium Middle School, and Seminole High School. Professionally Managed by Atrium Management, call 407-585-2721 today to set up your private showing. AVAILABLE MARCH 20TH!!!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

(RLNE4608857)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5405 Napoli Cove have any available units?
5405 Napoli Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
What amenities does 5405 Napoli Cove have?
Some of 5405 Napoli Cove's amenities include putting green, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5405 Napoli Cove currently offering any rent specials?
5405 Napoli Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5405 Napoli Cove pet-friendly?
No, 5405 Napoli Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Mary.
Does 5405 Napoli Cove offer parking?
Yes, 5405 Napoli Cove offers parking.
Does 5405 Napoli Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5405 Napoli Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5405 Napoli Cove have a pool?
Yes, 5405 Napoli Cove has a pool.
Does 5405 Napoli Cove have accessible units?
No, 5405 Napoli Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 5405 Napoli Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 5405 Napoli Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5405 Napoli Cove have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5405 Napoli Cove has units with air conditioning.
