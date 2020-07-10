5213 Trapani Cove

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Lovely 4 story townhome in the gated community of Fountain Parke @ Lake Mary with designer touches throughout the home. The community includes beautiful landscaping, swimming pool, fitness room, playground and tennis courts. The home includes an elevator, stainless appliances, 42\" cherrywood cabinets, hardwood floors, double car garage with storage. Close to Schools, shopping and major roadways. Please call 407-499-8090 to schedule to see this beautiful home, ready for move-in now! Select option 1 and enter 5213 to be provided a link to schedule. Pets negotiable, dogs only, breed restrictions.