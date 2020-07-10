All apartments in Lake Mary
Find more places like 5213 Trapani Cove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Mary, FL
/
5213 Trapani Cove
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:13 PM

5213 Trapani Cove

5213 Trapani Cove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Mary
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5213 Trapani Cove, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/78ec00a0a6 ----
Lovely 4 story townhome in the gated community of Fountain Parke @ Lake Mary with designer touches throughout the home. The community includes beautiful landscaping, swimming pool, fitness room, playground and tennis courts. The home includes an elevator, stainless appliances, 42\" cherrywood cabinets, hardwood floors, double car garage with storage. Close to Schools, shopping and major roadways. Please call 407-499-8090 to schedule to see this beautiful home, ready for move-in now! Select option 1 and enter 5213 to be provided a link to schedule. Pets negotiable, dogs only, breed restrictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5213 Trapani Cove have any available units?
5213 Trapani Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
What amenities does 5213 Trapani Cove have?
Some of 5213 Trapani Cove's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5213 Trapani Cove currently offering any rent specials?
5213 Trapani Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5213 Trapani Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 5213 Trapani Cove is pet friendly.
Does 5213 Trapani Cove offer parking?
Yes, 5213 Trapani Cove offers parking.
Does 5213 Trapani Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5213 Trapani Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5213 Trapani Cove have a pool?
Yes, 5213 Trapani Cove has a pool.
Does 5213 Trapani Cove have accessible units?
No, 5213 Trapani Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 5213 Trapani Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 5213 Trapani Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5213 Trapani Cove have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5213 Trapani Cove has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canterbury Crossings Apartments
318 Monks Ct
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Station House
188 E Crystal Lake Ave
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Terraces at Lake Mary
1000 Regal Pointe Ter
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Drake at Midtown
252 Wheelhouse Ln
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Sun Lake
420 Sun Lake Cir
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Allure on Parkway
1400 Encore Pl
Lake Mary, FL 32746

Similar Pages

Lake Mary 1 BedroomsLake Mary 2 Bedrooms
Lake Mary 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLake Mary Dog Friendly Apartments
Lake Mary Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FL
DeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College