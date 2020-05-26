5105 SICILY COVE

Amenities
Expect to be impressed! The luxury lifestyle of Fountain Park includes a community pool and spa, tennis courts, fitness center, club house and a tot lot. This townhouse is concrete block construction on all 3 floors. This unit is equipped with a private elevator which makes going from floor to floor a breeze. The 1st floor has a in-law or a teenager suite with a full bath that could also be used as an office or den etc. A large space is available under the staircase for storage. On the 2nd floor you will love the kitchen that is loaded with 42 " cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, granite counter tops, breakfast bar and pantry. Enjoy the open floor plan with a large great room with Wooden Floors that has windows with a fantastic view of the front garden and fountain. The utility room that is equipped with a Washer and Dryer and a half bath are also located on the 2nd floor. The 3rd floor is where you will find the master suite with balcony to a fantastic view of the front garden/park and fountain. The master bath has dual sinks, garden tub and a separate shower. Also, 2 other bedrooms and a bath are located on the 3rd floor. The unit also has two car garage. Take a short walk along the sidewalk by the pond and you can enjoy all the recreational activities that Fountain Park has to offer. This community even has a special fenced area for your pet's enjoyment. This beautiful townhouse is located in a gated community that is very convenient to restaurants, shopping and major interstates.