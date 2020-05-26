All apartments in Lake Mary
5105 SICILY COVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5105 SICILY COVE

5105 Sicily Cove · No Longer Available
Location

5105 Sicily Cove, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Expect to be impressed! The luxury lifestyle of Fountain Park includes a community pool and spa, tennis courts, fitness center, club house and a tot lot. This townhouse is concrete block construction on all 3 floors. This unit is equipped with a private elevator which makes going from floor to floor a breeze. The 1st floor has a in-law or a teenager suite with a full bath that could also be used as an office or den etc. A large space is available under the staircase for storage. On the 2nd floor you will love the kitchen that is loaded with 42 " cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, granite counter tops, breakfast bar and pantry. Enjoy the open floor plan with a large great room with Wooden Floors that has windows with a fantastic view of the front garden and fountain. The utility room that is equipped with a Washer and Dryer and a half bath are also located on the 2nd floor. The 3rd floor is where you will find the master suite with balcony to a fantastic view of the front garden/park and fountain. The master bath has dual sinks, garden tub and a separate shower. Also, 2 other bedrooms and a bath are located on the 3rd floor. The unit also has two car garage. Take a short walk along the sidewalk by the pond and you can enjoy all the recreational activities that Fountain Park has to offer. This community even has a special fenced area for your pet's enjoyment. This beautiful townhouse is located in a gated community that is very convenient to restaurants, shopping and major interstates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5105 SICILY COVE have any available units?
5105 SICILY COVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
What amenities does 5105 SICILY COVE have?
Some of 5105 SICILY COVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5105 SICILY COVE currently offering any rent specials?
5105 SICILY COVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5105 SICILY COVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5105 SICILY COVE is pet friendly.
Does 5105 SICILY COVE offer parking?
Yes, 5105 SICILY COVE offers parking.
Does 5105 SICILY COVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5105 SICILY COVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5105 SICILY COVE have a pool?
Yes, 5105 SICILY COVE has a pool.
Does 5105 SICILY COVE have accessible units?
No, 5105 SICILY COVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5105 SICILY COVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5105 SICILY COVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5105 SICILY COVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5105 SICILY COVE does not have units with air conditioning.
