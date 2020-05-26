All apartments in Lake Mary
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:25 AM

506 W Plantation Blvd

506 West Plantation Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

506 West Plantation Boulevard, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
shuffle board
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
shuffle board
sauna
tennis court
This Spacious 3 Bd/2ba,2 Bath home is located in a 55+ Community in Lake Mary. YOU MUST BE 55+ TO LIVE HERE. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, range, dishwasher. The unit also has a large laundry room with washer/dryer.The grounds are maintained by the community. Community amenities: include 2 swimming pools, tennis courts, sauna, shuffleboard, library and many more exciting activities for residents. A very active and friendly community with tons of community events such as pot luck dinners, social events and more! Minutes from I-4 and 417 close to local shopping and dining.

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 W Plantation Blvd have any available units?
506 W Plantation Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
What amenities does 506 W Plantation Blvd have?
Some of 506 W Plantation Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 W Plantation Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
506 W Plantation Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 W Plantation Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 506 W Plantation Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 506 W Plantation Blvd offer parking?
No, 506 W Plantation Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 506 W Plantation Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 506 W Plantation Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 W Plantation Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 506 W Plantation Blvd has a pool.
Does 506 W Plantation Blvd have accessible units?
No, 506 W Plantation Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 506 W Plantation Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 506 W Plantation Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 506 W Plantation Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 506 W Plantation Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

