506 W Plantation Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly pool shuffle board tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool shuffle board sauna tennis court

This Spacious 3 Bd/2ba,2 Bath home is located in a 55+ Community in Lake Mary. YOU MUST BE 55+ TO LIVE HERE. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, range, dishwasher. The unit also has a large laundry room with washer/dryer.The grounds are maintained by the community. Community amenities: include 2 swimming pools, tennis courts, sauna, shuffleboard, library and many more exciting activities for residents. A very active and friendly community with tons of community events such as pot luck dinners, social events and more! Minutes from I-4 and 417 close to local shopping and dining.



To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.



This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!



Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent

Specialized Property Management



We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.