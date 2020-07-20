All apartments in Lake Mary
Last updated May 21 2019 at 2:05 PM

498 CANYON STONE CIRCLE

498 Canyon Stone Circle · No Longer Available
Location

498 Canyon Stone Circle, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful Lake Mary town home with 2 car garage in gated community with a resort style pool, club house & playground, close to major highways and roads and conveniently located to Seminole State College, shopping and dining. This very popular floor plan has a large master suite downstairs, complete with a large walk-in closet, bath with garden tub and glass enclosed shower stall as well as double marble sink vanities. The stunning kitchen overlooks the open family room and features new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, a tiled back-splash and 42" real wood cabinets. All main living areas have elegant ceramic tile that is easy to keep clean while the other rooms feature new carpets. The sliding door in the family room opens up to an open patio with serene water views. You will certainly enjoy this private backyard setting! Every room offers light fixtures and ceiling fans. Zoned for Lake Mary High School! Don't wait too long, this home is ready today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 498 CANYON STONE CIRCLE have any available units?
498 CANYON STONE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
What amenities does 498 CANYON STONE CIRCLE have?
Some of 498 CANYON STONE CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 498 CANYON STONE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
498 CANYON STONE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 498 CANYON STONE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 498 CANYON STONE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Mary.
Does 498 CANYON STONE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 498 CANYON STONE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 498 CANYON STONE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 498 CANYON STONE CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 498 CANYON STONE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 498 CANYON STONE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 498 CANYON STONE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 498 CANYON STONE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 498 CANYON STONE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 498 CANYON STONE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 498 CANYON STONE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 498 CANYON STONE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
