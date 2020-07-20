498 CANYON STONE CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Beautiful Lake Mary town home with 2 car garage in gated community with a resort style pool, club house & playground, close to major highways and roads and conveniently located to Seminole State College, shopping and dining. This very popular floor plan has a large master suite downstairs, complete with a large walk-in closet, bath with garden tub and glass enclosed shower stall as well as double marble sink vanities. The stunning kitchen overlooks the open family room and features new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, a tiled back-splash and 42" real wood cabinets. All main living areas have elegant ceramic tile that is easy to keep clean while the other rooms feature new carpets. The sliding door in the family room opens up to an open patio with serene water views. You will certainly enjoy this private backyard setting! Every room offers light fixtures and ceiling fans. Zoned for Lake Mary High School! Don't wait too long, this home is ready today