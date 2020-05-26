All apartments in Lake Mary
464 Alinole Loop
Location

464 Alinole Loop, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath Pool Home for Rent in Timacuan a Golf Community in Lake Mary, FL! - Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath Pool Home for Rent in Timacuan a Golf Community in Lake Mary, FL! This Gorgeous split layout includes large master bedroom suite with two closets and private office which walks out to the pool and lanai. The bathrooms have beautiful granite counter tops and plenty of cabinet space. The upgraded kitchen. This beautiful community has a top-notch golf course and clubhouse, and is convenient to I-4, SR417, Seminole Town Center Mall, restaurants, Lake Mary Sports Park, and more! Zoned for Region 2 Elementary School, Millennium Middle School, and Seminole High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 16TH!!!!!

(RLNE4108646)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 464 Alinole Loop have any available units?
464 Alinole Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
What amenities does 464 Alinole Loop have?
Some of 464 Alinole Loop's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 464 Alinole Loop currently offering any rent specials?
464 Alinole Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 464 Alinole Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 464 Alinole Loop is pet friendly.
Does 464 Alinole Loop offer parking?
Yes, 464 Alinole Loop offers parking.
Does 464 Alinole Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 464 Alinole Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 464 Alinole Loop have a pool?
Yes, 464 Alinole Loop has a pool.
Does 464 Alinole Loop have accessible units?
No, 464 Alinole Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 464 Alinole Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 464 Alinole Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 464 Alinole Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 464 Alinole Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
