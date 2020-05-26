464 Alinole Loop

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath Pool Home for Rent in Timacuan a Golf Community in Lake Mary, FL! - Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath Pool Home for Rent in Timacuan a Golf Community in Lake Mary, FL! This Gorgeous split layout includes large master bedroom suite with two closets and private office which walks out to the pool and lanai. The bathrooms have beautiful granite counter tops and plenty of cabinet space. The upgraded kitchen. This beautiful community has a top-notch golf course and clubhouse, and is convenient to I-4, SR417, Seminole Town Center Mall, restaurants, Lake Mary Sports Park, and more! Zoned for Region 2 Elementary School, Millennium Middle School, and Seminole High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 16TH!!!!!



(RLNE4108646)