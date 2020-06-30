446 VIA TUSCANY LOOP

Amenities

LAKEFRONT POOL HOME IN GATED TUSCANY AT LAKE MARY ON LAKE COMO! DO NOT MISS OUT ON THIS RARE OPPORTUNITY! Spacious floor plan with soaring ceilings, elegant décor, and inviting spaces! Home boasts a number of upgrades including crown molding, plantation shutters, tasteful light fixtures, extensive ceramic tile, the list goes on... Gourmet kitchen with 42' cherry cabinets, solid surface counters, tiled back splash, and stainless steel appliance package! Generous size rooms and ample closet space! HUGE BONUS ROOM (called the 4th bedroom) upstairs with half Bath! Spend your weekends RELAXING by the SPARKLING pool enjoying PEACEFUL views of Lake Como! FANTASTIC location in the heart of Lake Mary in close proximity to shopping, dining, and major highways for an easy commute! Impeccably maintained... this home is MOVE IN READY! HURRY for your opportunity to become part of Lake Mary's best keep secret!