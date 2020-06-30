All apartments in Lake Mary
446 VIA TUSCANY LOOP

446 Via Tuscany Loop · No Longer Available
Location

446 Via Tuscany Loop, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
LAKEFRONT POOL HOME IN GATED TUSCANY AT LAKE MARY ON LAKE COMO! DO NOT MISS OUT ON THIS RARE OPPORTUNITY! Spacious floor plan with soaring ceilings, elegant décor, and inviting spaces! Home boasts a number of upgrades including crown molding, plantation shutters, tasteful light fixtures, extensive ceramic tile, the list goes on... Gourmet kitchen with 42' cherry cabinets, solid surface counters, tiled back splash, and stainless steel appliance package! Generous size rooms and ample closet space! HUGE BONUS ROOM (called the 4th bedroom) upstairs with half Bath! Spend your weekends RELAXING by the SPARKLING pool enjoying PEACEFUL views of Lake Como! FANTASTIC location in the heart of Lake Mary in close proximity to shopping, dining, and major highways for an easy commute! Impeccably maintained... this home is MOVE IN READY! HURRY for your opportunity to become part of Lake Mary's best keep secret!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 446 VIA TUSCANY LOOP have any available units?
446 VIA TUSCANY LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
What amenities does 446 VIA TUSCANY LOOP have?
Some of 446 VIA TUSCANY LOOP's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 446 VIA TUSCANY LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
446 VIA TUSCANY LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 446 VIA TUSCANY LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 446 VIA TUSCANY LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Mary.
Does 446 VIA TUSCANY LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 446 VIA TUSCANY LOOP offers parking.
Does 446 VIA TUSCANY LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 446 VIA TUSCANY LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 446 VIA TUSCANY LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 446 VIA TUSCANY LOOP has a pool.
Does 446 VIA TUSCANY LOOP have accessible units?
No, 446 VIA TUSCANY LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 446 VIA TUSCANY LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 446 VIA TUSCANY LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 446 VIA TUSCANY LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 446 VIA TUSCANY LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.

