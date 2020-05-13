389 Mohave Terrace

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for rent in Timacuan in Lake Mary, FL! - Very nice 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for rent in the Timacuan golf community in Lake Mary, FL! This single story home has ceramic tile and teak flooring throughout. Kitchen is wonderful with 36 inch cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances and center island. Plantation shutters on windows. Nice screened patio area off the back. Kitchen and bathrooms have been completely remodeled! The community has an award winning Golf course and is very close to I-4, SR 417, shopping, restaurants and more. Pets are negotiable with owner approval under 25lbs. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE January 5th, 2020!!!



(RLNE3549510)