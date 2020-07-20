All apartments in Lake Mary
Find more places like 3712 MESSINA DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Mary, FL
/
3712 MESSINA DRIVE
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:08 AM

3712 MESSINA DRIVE

3712 Messina Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Mary
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3712 Messina Drive, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous Tuscany townhouse, corner lot with a beautiful conservation area view. Three story with built-in private elevator, new floors installed less than a year. The property has two entrances, at the front through the quaint patio and at the back entrance through the 2-
car garage. The first floor has a foyer and guess bedroom/office/in-law suite with private bathroom and closet. Second level has a spacious living dining combo with numerous windows and lots of lights! Amazing kitchen with cherry wood 42" cabinets and stainless steal appliances and dining in kitchen area with a relaxing stunning view of conservation area, also a formal Dining area, half bathroom and laundry room with modern front load washer and dryer. Third level has three bedrooms and 2 bathrooms beautifully design. The master bathroom has a double sink, garden tub and separate shower. Great view from every room. The community has lots of amenities including pool, tennis court, fitness center, club house and lovely walking paths. Water is included on the rent. Great location Close to SR-417, I-4, malls, restaurants, shopping, Heathrow, 20 minutes to downtown Orlando and much more. Don’t miss this beautiful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3712 MESSINA DRIVE have any available units?
3712 MESSINA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
What amenities does 3712 MESSINA DRIVE have?
Some of 3712 MESSINA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3712 MESSINA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3712 MESSINA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3712 MESSINA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3712 MESSINA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Mary.
Does 3712 MESSINA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3712 MESSINA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3712 MESSINA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3712 MESSINA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3712 MESSINA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3712 MESSINA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3712 MESSINA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3712 MESSINA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3712 MESSINA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3712 MESSINA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3712 MESSINA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3712 MESSINA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canterbury Crossings Apartments
318 Monks Ct
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Station House
188 E Crystal Lake Ave
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Sun Lake
420 Sun Lake Cir
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Terraces at Lake Mary
1000 Regal Pointe Ter
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Drake at Midtown
252 Wheelhouse Ln
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Allure on Parkway
1400 Encore Pl
Lake Mary, FL 32746

Similar Pages

Lake Mary 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLake Mary 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lake Mary 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsLake Mary Dog Friendly Apartments
Lake Mary Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FL
Oak Ridge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLDavenport, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLOrange City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College