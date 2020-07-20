3712 MESSINA DRIVE

Amenities

Gorgeous Tuscany townhouse, corner lot with a beautiful conservation area view. Three story with built-in private elevator, new floors installed less than a year. The property has two entrances, at the front through the quaint patio and at the back entrance through the 2-

car garage. The first floor has a foyer and guess bedroom/office/in-law suite with private bathroom and closet. Second level has a spacious living dining combo with numerous windows and lots of lights! Amazing kitchen with cherry wood 42" cabinets and stainless steal appliances and dining in kitchen area with a relaxing stunning view of conservation area, also a formal Dining area, half bathroom and laundry room with modern front load washer and dryer. Third level has three bedrooms and 2 bathrooms beautifully design. The master bathroom has a double sink, garden tub and separate shower. Great view from every room. The community has lots of amenities including pool, tennis court, fitness center, club house and lovely walking paths. Water is included on the rent. Great location Close to SR-417, I-4, malls, restaurants, shopping, Heathrow, 20 minutes to downtown Orlando and much more. Don’t miss this beautiful home!