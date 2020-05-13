3016 Porta Romano Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry parking playground pool pool table putting green cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

IMMACULATE 3 Bed 3.5 Bath Town House For Rent in Lake Mary, FL! Fountain Park! - Welcome home to this IMMACULATE townhome for rent in Fountain Park! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. FANTASTIC LOCATION with no front neighbors! IMMACULATE, UPGRADED & MOVE-IN READY! 3 bed/3.5 bath/2 car garage luxury townhouse located in the resort style 24 hr manned/gated community of Fountain Parke! Enjoy your private premium conservation lot & tranquil wooded view from the 1st and 2nd story balconies, great room & master suite!



The SPACIOUS kitchen opens to the dining room, LARGE living room, 1/2 bath & features a large island, 42" espresso cabinets, granite counter tops, tile backsplash, stainless appliances, walk-in pantry and added bar area with butcher block top and beverage/wine fridges! Every bedroom has its own private bathroom attached! The 3rd floor features the master suite with double vanity, upgraded shower and walk-in closet. Also on the top floor is an additional bedroom suite plus a full laundry room with washer & dryer included. The 3rd bedroom & attached full bathroom are located on the 1st floor, perfect for guests! Trash & water included in HOA!



Enjoy your evenings and weekends relaxing at the community pool, jacuzzi spa, fitness center, clubhouse w/ billiard area, tennis court, tot lot, putting green, & dog park! Located in the heart of Lake Mary close to I-4, 417, shopping & dining! AVAILABLE November 1!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



