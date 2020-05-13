All apartments in Lake Mary
Home
/
Lake Mary, FL
/
3016 Porta Romano Way
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

3016 Porta Romano Way

3016 Porta Romano Way · No Longer Available
Location

3016 Porta Romano Way, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
pool table
putting green
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
IMMACULATE 3 Bed 3.5 Bath Town House For Rent in Lake Mary, FL! Fountain Park! - Welcome home to this IMMACULATE townhome for rent in Fountain Park! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. FANTASTIC LOCATION with no front neighbors! IMMACULATE, UPGRADED & MOVE-IN READY! 3 bed/3.5 bath/2 car garage luxury townhouse located in the resort style 24 hr manned/gated community of Fountain Parke! Enjoy your private premium conservation lot & tranquil wooded view from the 1st and 2nd story balconies, great room & master suite!

The SPACIOUS kitchen opens to the dining room, LARGE living room, 1/2 bath & features a large island, 42" espresso cabinets, granite counter tops, tile backsplash, stainless appliances, walk-in pantry and added bar area with butcher block top and beverage/wine fridges! Every bedroom has its own private bathroom attached! The 3rd floor features the master suite with double vanity, upgraded shower and walk-in closet. Also on the top floor is an additional bedroom suite plus a full laundry room with washer & dryer included. The 3rd bedroom & attached full bathroom are located on the 1st floor, perfect for guests! Trash & water included in HOA!

Enjoy your evenings and weekends relaxing at the community pool, jacuzzi spa, fitness center, clubhouse w/ billiard area, tennis court, tot lot, putting green, & dog park! Located in the heart of Lake Mary close to I-4, 417, shopping & dining! AVAILABLE November 1!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

(RLNE5203237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3016 Porta Romano Way have any available units?
3016 Porta Romano Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
What amenities does 3016 Porta Romano Way have?
Some of 3016 Porta Romano Way's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3016 Porta Romano Way currently offering any rent specials?
3016 Porta Romano Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3016 Porta Romano Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3016 Porta Romano Way is pet friendly.
Does 3016 Porta Romano Way offer parking?
Yes, 3016 Porta Romano Way offers parking.
Does 3016 Porta Romano Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3016 Porta Romano Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3016 Porta Romano Way have a pool?
Yes, 3016 Porta Romano Way has a pool.
Does 3016 Porta Romano Way have accessible units?
No, 3016 Porta Romano Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3016 Porta Romano Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3016 Porta Romano Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3016 Porta Romano Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3016 Porta Romano Way has units with air conditioning.
