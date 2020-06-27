All apartments in Lake Mary
235 Meadow Bay Court
Location

235 Meadow Bay Court, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5 bedroom 3.5 bath pool home located in A+ rated school zone. This home is an entertainers paradise. The floor plan is open and several areas overlook the pool. This home features a fully custom kitchen with granite counter tops, custom tile backsplash, and stainless appliances. There is a decorative fireplace and custom built ins in the family room and a 3 car garage. This home is a must see!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Meadow Bay Court have any available units?
235 Meadow Bay Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
What amenities does 235 Meadow Bay Court have?
Some of 235 Meadow Bay Court's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 Meadow Bay Court currently offering any rent specials?
235 Meadow Bay Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Meadow Bay Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 235 Meadow Bay Court is pet friendly.
Does 235 Meadow Bay Court offer parking?
Yes, 235 Meadow Bay Court offers parking.
Does 235 Meadow Bay Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 Meadow Bay Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Meadow Bay Court have a pool?
Yes, 235 Meadow Bay Court has a pool.
Does 235 Meadow Bay Court have accessible units?
No, 235 Meadow Bay Court does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Meadow Bay Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 Meadow Bay Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 235 Meadow Bay Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 Meadow Bay Court does not have units with air conditioning.
