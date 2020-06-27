235 Meadow Bay Court

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

5 bedroom 3.5 bath pool home located in A+ rated school zone. This home is an entertainers paradise. The floor plan is open and several areas overlook the pool. This home features a fully custom kitchen with granite counter tops, custom tile backsplash, and stainless appliances. There is a decorative fireplace and custom built ins in the family room and a 3 car garage. This home is a must see!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.