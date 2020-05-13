All apartments in Lake Mary
219 Via Tuscany Loop
219 Via Tuscany Loop

219 Via Tuscany Loop · (407) 682-8673 ext. 20
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

219 Via Tuscany Loop, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 219 Via Tuscany Loop · Avail. Aug 15

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3324 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
219 Via Tuscany Loop Available 08/15/20 Exclusive Pool Home in Lake Mary on a Cul-de-Sac - AVAILABLE AUGUST 15th! Gorgeous! 2 story, 5 bedroom, 3 bath, pool home in Lake Mary! It is the perfect home for entertaining friends and family! Huge kitchen with eat-in area and open to the family room. This home offers a formal living room, formal dining room, split bedroom plan and volume ceilings. Beautiful master suite and bath featuring a garden tub, separate shower and his/hers sink areas. Enjoy watching movies, playing pool or playing games in the bonus room upstairs! Other terrific features include an inside utility room with hook-ups only, carpet and tile throughout, all kitchen appliances, covered lanai and screened pool, plus a 2 car garage!
This Gated community also offers a pond with a fishing pier and play area. Conveniently located to shopping, dining, entertainment, schools and all major roads!

Many of CFRP Realty’s Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
All appliances
Eat in Kitchen
Stone Counter-tops
French doors
Formal Living Room
Formal Dining Room
Family Room
Split bedroom plan
Volume ceilings with fans
Carpet and ceramic tile flooring
Inside utility with washer dryer hookups
Game Room/Media Room
Large master bedroom
Master bath Garden bath, dual sinks
2 car garage with opener and remotes
Irrigation system
Cul De Sac
Covered Lanai
Pool with screened enclosure
Pool Service Included
Lawn service included
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlord’s liability policy

Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PETS REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

EXAMPLE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE3187664)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 Via Tuscany Loop have any available units?
219 Via Tuscany Loop has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 219 Via Tuscany Loop have?
Some of 219 Via Tuscany Loop's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 Via Tuscany Loop currently offering any rent specials?
219 Via Tuscany Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 Via Tuscany Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 219 Via Tuscany Loop is pet friendly.
Does 219 Via Tuscany Loop offer parking?
Yes, 219 Via Tuscany Loop does offer parking.
Does 219 Via Tuscany Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 Via Tuscany Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 Via Tuscany Loop have a pool?
Yes, 219 Via Tuscany Loop has a pool.
Does 219 Via Tuscany Loop have accessible units?
Yes, 219 Via Tuscany Loop has accessible units.
Does 219 Via Tuscany Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 Via Tuscany Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 219 Via Tuscany Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 219 Via Tuscany Loop has units with air conditioning.
