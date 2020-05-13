Amenities

219 Via Tuscany Loop Available 08/15/20 Exclusive Pool Home in Lake Mary on a Cul-de-Sac - AVAILABLE AUGUST 15th! Gorgeous! 2 story, 5 bedroom, 3 bath, pool home in Lake Mary! It is the perfect home for entertaining friends and family! Huge kitchen with eat-in area and open to the family room. This home offers a formal living room, formal dining room, split bedroom plan and volume ceilings. Beautiful master suite and bath featuring a garden tub, separate shower and his/hers sink areas. Enjoy watching movies, playing pool or playing games in the bonus room upstairs! Other terrific features include an inside utility room with hook-ups only, carpet and tile throughout, all kitchen appliances, covered lanai and screened pool, plus a 2 car garage!

This Gated community also offers a pond with a fishing pier and play area. Conveniently located to shopping, dining, entertainment, schools and all major roads!



Many of CFRP Realty’s Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.



FEATURES:

All appliances

Eat in Kitchen

Stone Counter-tops

French doors

Formal Living Room

Formal Dining Room

Family Room

Split bedroom plan

Volume ceilings with fans

Carpet and ceramic tile flooring

Inside utility with washer dryer hookups

Game Room/Media Room

Large master bedroom

Master bath Garden bath, dual sinks

2 car garage with opener and remotes

Irrigation system

Cul De Sac

Covered Lanai

Pool with screened enclosure

Pool Service Included

Lawn service included

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlord’s liability policy



Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PETS REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



EXAMPLE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



