Home
/
Lake Mary, FL
/
210 Shady Oaks Circle
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

210 Shady Oaks Circle

210 Shady Oaks Circle · No Longer Available
Lake Mary
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

210 Shady Oaks Circle, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
SPRING SPECIAL****HALF-OFF SECOND MONTHS RENT!!!!! MUST SEE**** 4 Bed 3 Bath 3 Car Garage SALTWATER POOL Home in Lake Mary Florida - Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL property located in the heart of Lake Mary, FL. You will feel right at home the moment you step in to the open living area featuring a cozy fireplace with a clear view of the GORGEOUS private saltwater pool. SPACIOUS outdoor living area, great for entertaining family and friends. New, updated flooring in guest bedrooms and living area. LOVELY kitchen features a spacious pantry, an ample amount of cabinetry and counter space with a gorgeous view of the large pool and fenced back yard. LARGE bedrooms with large windows allow lots of light to flow through. Enjoy your evenings and weekends relaxing pool side in your private backyard and patio. Features a private office with an outside entrance. Safely store vehicles and other items in the spacious 3 car garage. MUST SEE!!! LAWN AND POOL CARE INCLUDED IN RENT*** Conveniently located just minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. Small dogs are negotiable with owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! March 7th!!!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4730166)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Shady Oaks Circle have any available units?
210 Shady Oaks Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
What amenities does 210 Shady Oaks Circle have?
Some of 210 Shady Oaks Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Shady Oaks Circle currently offering any rent specials?
210 Shady Oaks Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Shady Oaks Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 Shady Oaks Circle is pet friendly.
Does 210 Shady Oaks Circle offer parking?
Yes, 210 Shady Oaks Circle offers parking.
Does 210 Shady Oaks Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Shady Oaks Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Shady Oaks Circle have a pool?
Yes, 210 Shady Oaks Circle has a pool.
Does 210 Shady Oaks Circle have accessible units?
No, 210 Shady Oaks Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Shady Oaks Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 Shady Oaks Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Shady Oaks Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 210 Shady Oaks Circle has units with air conditioning.
