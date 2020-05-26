1720 Pine Bay Drive SEMINOLE

Amenities

Lake Mary - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom- $1750.00 - 3/2.5, 2 Car Garage, Two Story Single Family Home with Loft, Living Room, Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Large Kitchen with Appliances: Stove, Fridge, Microwave, Dishwasher, Disposal, Tile & Carpet Flooring, Inside Utility room with Washer & Dryer, Screened Patio, NO PETS, NO SMOKING, Community Pool, Year Built 1999/ 1825 Sq Ft.



Directions: From I4 exit 98, turn right on Lake Emma Rd, Turn Right on Lake Emma Oaks, Turn Left on Pine Bay Drive.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5663756)