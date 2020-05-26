All apartments in Lake Mary
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

1720 Pine Bay Drive SEMINOLE

1720 Pine Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1720 Pine Bay Drive, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Lake Mary - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom- $1750.00 - 3/2.5, 2 Car Garage, Two Story Single Family Home with Loft, Living Room, Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Large Kitchen with Appliances: Stove, Fridge, Microwave, Dishwasher, Disposal, Tile & Carpet Flooring, Inside Utility room with Washer & Dryer, Screened Patio, NO PETS, NO SMOKING, Community Pool, Year Built 1999/ 1825 Sq Ft.

Directions: From I4 exit 98, turn right on Lake Emma Rd, Turn Right on Lake Emma Oaks, Turn Left on Pine Bay Drive.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5663756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1720 Pine Bay Drive SEMINOLE have any available units?
1720 Pine Bay Drive SEMINOLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
What amenities does 1720 Pine Bay Drive SEMINOLE have?
Some of 1720 Pine Bay Drive SEMINOLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1720 Pine Bay Drive SEMINOLE currently offering any rent specials?
1720 Pine Bay Drive SEMINOLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 Pine Bay Drive SEMINOLE pet-friendly?
No, 1720 Pine Bay Drive SEMINOLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Mary.
Does 1720 Pine Bay Drive SEMINOLE offer parking?
Yes, 1720 Pine Bay Drive SEMINOLE offers parking.
Does 1720 Pine Bay Drive SEMINOLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1720 Pine Bay Drive SEMINOLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 Pine Bay Drive SEMINOLE have a pool?
Yes, 1720 Pine Bay Drive SEMINOLE has a pool.
Does 1720 Pine Bay Drive SEMINOLE have accessible units?
No, 1720 Pine Bay Drive SEMINOLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 Pine Bay Drive SEMINOLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1720 Pine Bay Drive SEMINOLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1720 Pine Bay Drive SEMINOLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1720 Pine Bay Drive SEMINOLE does not have units with air conditioning.

