1676 Pine Bay Drive

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home with over 1500 square feet of living space! This home features a large open kitchen, formal living and dining area, 2 car garage and a big back yard. The master bath has a separate tub and shower and double sinks. All of this and located in A+ school zone, and much more.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.