Home
/
Lake Mary, FL
/
123 W LAKE MARY AVENUE
Last updated April 24 2020 at 9:26 AM

123 W LAKE MARY AVENUE

123 Lake Mary Avenue · (407) 701-1229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

123 Lake Mary Avenue, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2325 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
parking
playground
A diamond in the rough! MUST SEE to appreciate upgrades, remodeling efforts and size of rooms. Pictures don't do this beautiful home justice. Original wood floors have been refinished, Great Room is very large, kitchen is ready for any chef, NEW appliances, NEW Washer and Dryer inside!. L shaped storage outside. Carport for two plus driveway parking for two. Lawn service included. Vacant lot adjacent allows room to toss the ball! Walk to playground and basketball. Minutes to shopping and dining on Lake Mary Blvd, Seminole State Collage and SR417. If you are looking for a beautiful home in a peaceful environment, stop by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 W LAKE MARY AVENUE have any available units?
123 W LAKE MARY AVENUE has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 123 W LAKE MARY AVENUE have?
Some of 123 W LAKE MARY AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 W LAKE MARY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
123 W LAKE MARY AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 W LAKE MARY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 123 W LAKE MARY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Mary.
Does 123 W LAKE MARY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 123 W LAKE MARY AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 123 W LAKE MARY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 W LAKE MARY AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 W LAKE MARY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 123 W LAKE MARY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 123 W LAKE MARY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 123 W LAKE MARY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 123 W LAKE MARY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 W LAKE MARY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 123 W LAKE MARY AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 W LAKE MARY AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
