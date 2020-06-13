123 W LAKE MARY AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court carport parking playground

A diamond in the rough! MUST SEE to appreciate upgrades, remodeling efforts and size of rooms. Pictures don't do this beautiful home justice. Original wood floors have been refinished, Great Room is very large, kitchen is ready for any chef, NEW appliances, NEW Washer and Dryer inside!. L shaped storage outside. Carport for two plus driveway parking for two. Lawn service included. Vacant lot adjacent allows room to toss the ball! Walk to playground and basketball. Minutes to shopping and dining on Lake Mary Blvd, Seminole State Collage and SR417. If you are looking for a beautiful home in a peaceful environment, stop by.