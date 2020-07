105 LAKE EMMA COVE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

READY TO MOVE IN

THIS HOME FEATURES GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN AND MASTER BATHROOM. NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN, NEW CENTRAL AC. DINING ROOM, LIVING ROOM, MASTER BEDROOM, MASTER BATHROOM WITH JACUZZI TUB, LAUNDRY ROOM, nd the 2 OTHER BATHROOMS ARE TILED. THE 2 BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS AND KITCHEN ARE LAMINATE FLOORING.



YOU CAN RELAX IN YOUR QUIET SCREEN PORCH FACING A POND.



DESIGNED TOWNHOME STYLE BUT THIS IS A CONDO STRUCTUES HOA

YOUR RENT INCLUDES INSURANCE, ALL MAINTENANCE ON OUTSIDE OF BUILDING, YARD MAINTENANCE, AND GARBAGE SERVICE



MINUTES FROM I-4 WALKING DISTANCE TO TARGET, AND PUBLIX