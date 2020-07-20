9227 Ivywood Street

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come check out this gorgeous salt water, solar heated pool home with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms + office/den space + laundry room. The Formal dining room, family room and breakfast nook allow plenty of room to gather and entertain. Kitchen features 42in. cabinets with under lighting and an oversized island. This home has been maticoulsy maintained and shows like a model home with all the bells and whistles. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and energy efficient windows throughout. Located on a quiet street with no rear neighbors with views of Lake Nellie, this home boasts upgraded tile and light fixtures in all living spaces. Come view the custom California Closet in the large Master bedroom with pool access. The 3 Car Pained and sealed garage, pavered driveway, XL level 4 tiles makes this home look like it belongs in a magazine. Along with the upgraded carpeted areas and top of the line finishes. This home also features a pre- wired alarm system and a Bowers-Wilkins surround sound system both indoor and outdoor. If you are looking for a home that is move in ready with top of the line upgrades, this is certainly the one. Please allow me to welcome you home!



Listing Courtesy Of EXP REALTY LLC



