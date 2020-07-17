All apartments in Lake County
6740 Fern Circle
6740 Fern Circle

6740 Fern Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6740 Fern Circle, Lake County, FL 34748

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Beautiful Home in Leesburg - R16-ALV Newly renovated 3/1 block home for rent. Includes lot and a half, new air conditioning, new electrical panel, new roof, new windows, new LED lighting throughout home, new kitchen cabinets, new kitchen appliances, fenced yard, covered front porch, and large carport, large indoor utility room with storage, fire place in master bedroom, newly painted inside and outside.

Easy access to major roads, shopping, restaurants, medical and to downtown Leesburg while still maintaining that rural Central Florida feel. Call Michael 352-516-5166

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5873271)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6740 Fern Circle have any available units?
6740 Fern Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake County, FL.
What amenities does 6740 Fern Circle have?
Some of 6740 Fern Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6740 Fern Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6740 Fern Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6740 Fern Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6740 Fern Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake County.
Does 6740 Fern Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6740 Fern Circle offers parking.
Does 6740 Fern Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6740 Fern Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6740 Fern Circle have a pool?
No, 6740 Fern Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6740 Fern Circle have accessible units?
No, 6740 Fern Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6740 Fern Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6740 Fern Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6740 Fern Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6740 Fern Circle has units with air conditioning.
