6740 Fern Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony carport recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Beautiful Home in Leesburg - R16-ALV Newly renovated 3/1 block home for rent. Includes lot and a half, new air conditioning, new electrical panel, new roof, new windows, new LED lighting throughout home, new kitchen cabinets, new kitchen appliances, fenced yard, covered front porch, and large carport, large indoor utility room with storage, fire place in master bedroom, newly painted inside and outside.



Easy access to major roads, shopping, restaurants, medical and to downtown Leesburg while still maintaining that rural Central Florida feel. Call Michael 352-516-5166



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5873271)