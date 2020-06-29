All apartments in Lake County
Lake County, FL
4921 Glen Coe St.
Last updated October 4 2019 at 10:59 AM

4921 Glen Coe St.

4921 Glen Coe Street · No Longer Available
Location

4921 Glen Coe Street, Lake County, FL 34748
Royal Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Adult Active 55 Community - Property Id: 153644

This home for rent is located in the the crown jewel, with world class golfing for Active adults over 55 gated communities.
Royal Highlands has two clubhouses. Indoor amenities include a fitness center, card room, arts and crafts room, library, and billiards. There is a restaurant adjacent to the golf course called The "Crown and Shield." An outdoor and indoor pool is perfect for soaking.
Residents at Royal Highlands can also get together for some friendly competition over a game of softball, tennis, bocce ball, or horseshoes.
The rental home is unfirnished, (3) bedroom, (2) Full baths, screened in rear and front porch. Pergo throughout the entire home, (No carpet) and all new aplianances. Stand alone launtry room and a (2) car garage. Lawn service, xfinity HD ditigal cable and 4G internet is all included $1450 per month. One small animal (25lbs) allowed and NO SMOKING!
Move in by October 1st 2019 with first months rent and security. Call Ralph for futher information (850) 295-1803.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/153644p
Property Id 153644

(RLNE5133380)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4921 Glen Coe St. have any available units?
4921 Glen Coe St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake County, FL.
What amenities does 4921 Glen Coe St. have?
Some of 4921 Glen Coe St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4921 Glen Coe St. currently offering any rent specials?
4921 Glen Coe St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4921 Glen Coe St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4921 Glen Coe St. is pet friendly.
Does 4921 Glen Coe St. offer parking?
Yes, 4921 Glen Coe St. offers parking.
Does 4921 Glen Coe St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4921 Glen Coe St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4921 Glen Coe St. have a pool?
Yes, 4921 Glen Coe St. has a pool.
Does 4921 Glen Coe St. have accessible units?
No, 4921 Glen Coe St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4921 Glen Coe St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4921 Glen Coe St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 4921 Glen Coe St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4921 Glen Coe St. does not have units with air conditioning.
