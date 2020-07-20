31840 Parkdale Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Terrific home located in the Sunnyside Area of Leesburg!! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 -+ bath home, the 4th room is currently being used as a Entertainment room. As you walk into the foyer you have a large Office/Den to the left.The floor plans then openGÇÖs up into the Living room with a spacious kitchen with an eat in area, and a Formal Dining room. In the Master Suite you have a generous size walk in closet, master bath you will enjoy the garden tube, a separate show and dual sinks. And the best part is the screened in Lanai area that is ready for friends and family gatherings in a large back yard for the entertainment of all the family and friends. Conveniently located to schools, retail shopping, restaurants, that are only minutes away.



Listing Courtesy Of ERA GRIZZARD REAL ESTATE



