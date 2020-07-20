All apartments in Lake County
Find more places like 31840 Parkdale Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake County, FL
/
31840 Parkdale Drive
Last updated April 24 2019 at 6:53 AM

31840 Parkdale Drive

31840 Parkdale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

31840 Parkdale Drive, Lake County, FL 34748
Park Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
clubhouse
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Terrific home located in the Sunnyside Area of Leesburg!! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 -+ bath home, the 4th room is currently being used as a Entertainment room. As you walk into the foyer you have a large Office/Den to the left.The floor plans then openGÇÖs up into the Living room with a spacious kitchen with an eat in area, and a Formal Dining room. In the Master Suite you have a generous size walk in closet, master bath you will enjoy the garden tube, a separate show and dual sinks. And the best part is the screened in Lanai area that is ready for friends and family gatherings in a large back yard for the entertainment of all the family and friends. Conveniently located to schools, retail shopping, restaurants, that are only minutes away.

Listing Courtesy Of ERA GRIZZARD REAL ESTATE

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31840 Parkdale Drive have any available units?
31840 Parkdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake County, FL.
What amenities does 31840 Parkdale Drive have?
Some of 31840 Parkdale Drive's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31840 Parkdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
31840 Parkdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31840 Parkdale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 31840 Parkdale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 31840 Parkdale Drive offer parking?
No, 31840 Parkdale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 31840 Parkdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31840 Parkdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31840 Parkdale Drive have a pool?
No, 31840 Parkdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 31840 Parkdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 31840 Parkdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 31840 Parkdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 31840 Parkdale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31840 Parkdale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 31840 Parkdale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton Chase
16400 Nelson Park Dr
Clermont, FL 34714
The Oaks on the Lake
145 Town Center Boulevard
Clermont, FL 34714
Oaks at Southlake Commons
130 Town Center Blvd
Clermont, FL 34714
The Vineyards at Hammock Ridge
1480 Hammock Ridge Rd
Clermont, FL 34711
Elevate 155
155 Veranda Way
Mount Dora, FL 32757
Advenir at Castle Hill
13600 Hartle Groves Pl
Clermont, FL 34711
Blueberry Hill Apartments
33230 Ryan Dr
Leesburg, FL 34788
Lofts at South Lake
831 Oakley Seaver Drive
Clermont, FL 34711

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWekiwa Springs, FLMaitland, FLPine Hills, FLLake Mary, FLConway, FLApopka, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLGroveland, FLLeesburg, FLMascotte, FLLady Lake, FLThe Villages, FLTavares, FLWildwood, FLDeBary, FLMount Dora, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College