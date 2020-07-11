26552 EVERT STREET.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court gym parking pool pool table shuffle board garage tennis court

Beautiful water views! Very relaxing after a long day! Very open and spacious home for a two bedroom. Shows extremely well. Large laundry and master bedroom. Lanai with windows & screens for winter months or summer. Front porch home. Really nice home.

Bedroom furniture will be removed.



Exercise room, an indoor walking track, heated indoor pool, and area where an indoor tennis and pickleball courts are held. Outfitted woodcraft building and craft room. A catering kitchen is also available to prepare a snack or cater an event. Card room, meeting room, library, and billiards and ping pong.



Outdoor options for fun activities include an outdoor lap pool, four bocce ball courts, six tennis courts, six horseshoe pits, a softball field, and eight shuffleboard courts. Nature trails and catch and release fishing lakes add scenic beauty for your enjoyment. RV and boat storage