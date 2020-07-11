All apartments in Lake County
Find more places like
26552 EVERT STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake County, FL
/
26552 EVERT STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

26552 EVERT STREET

26552 Evert Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

26552 Evert Street, Lake County, FL 34748
Highland Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
gym
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
garage
tennis court
Beautiful water views! Very relaxing after a long day! Very open and spacious home for a two bedroom. Shows extremely well. Large laundry and master bedroom. Lanai with windows & screens for winter months or summer. Front porch home. Really nice home.
Bedroom furniture will be removed.

Exercise room, an indoor walking track, heated indoor pool, and area where an indoor tennis and pickleball courts are held. Outfitted woodcraft building and craft room. A catering kitchen is also available to prepare a snack or cater an event. Card room, meeting room, library, and billiards and ping pong.

Outdoor options for fun activities include an outdoor lap pool, four bocce ball courts, six tennis courts, six horseshoe pits, a softball field, and eight shuffleboard courts. Nature trails and catch and release fishing lakes add scenic beauty for your enjoyment. RV and boat storage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Similar Listings

Ashton Chase
16400 Nelson Park Dr
Clermont, FL 34714
Citrus Tower
1290 N Ridge Blvd
Clermont, FL 34711
The Oaks on the Lake
145 Town Center Boulevard
Clermont, FL 34714
Oaks at Southlake Commons
130 Town Center Blvd
Clermont, FL 34714
Carmendy Square
367 Sunny Oaks Way
Lady Lake, FL 32159
Elevate 155
155 Veranda Way
Mount Dora, FL 32757
Advenir at Castle Hill
13600 Hartle Groves Pl
Clermont, FL 34711
Blueberry Hill Apartments
33230 Ryan Dr
Leesburg, FL 34788
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 26552 EVERT STREET have any available units?
26552 EVERT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake County, FL.
What amenities does 26552 EVERT STREET have?
Some of 26552 EVERT STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26552 EVERT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
26552 EVERT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26552 EVERT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 26552 EVERT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake County.
Does 26552 EVERT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 26552 EVERT STREET offers parking.
Does 26552 EVERT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26552 EVERT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26552 EVERT STREET have a pool?
Yes, 26552 EVERT STREET has a pool.
Does 26552 EVERT STREET have accessible units?
No, 26552 EVERT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 26552 EVERT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26552 EVERT STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 26552 EVERT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 26552 EVERT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWekiwa Springs, FLMaitland, FLPine Hills, FLLake Mary, FLConway, FLApopka, FLWindermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLGroveland, FLLeesburg, FLMascotte, FLLady Lake, FLThe Villages, FLTavares, FLWildwood, FLDeBary, FLMount Dora, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central FloridaDaytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College