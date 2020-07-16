All apartments in Lake County
Find more places like 25436 High Hampton Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake County, FL
/
25436 High Hampton Circle
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

25436 High Hampton Circle

25436 High Hampton Circle · (352) 314-1544
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

25436 High Hampton Circle, Lake County, FL 32776
Heathrow Country Estate Homes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 25436 High Hampton Circle · Avail. now

$3,220

4 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 3900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
pool
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Pool Home in the Red Tail Subdivision - R3- This pool home is located in the Red Tail subdivision in Sorrento Florida. It features 4 bedrooms and 4.5 baths with an office and bonus room, eat in kitchen, formal living room and dinning room, family room and a 3 car garage. Carpet, Tile and Wood for floor covering, built in book shelves, and a bar area just off the kitchen. His and her sinks in the master bath with a garden tub. Complete pool service and lawn service is included with the rent. Showings by appointment only with a completed application. First, Last and Security Deposit required prior to move in. Call Glenn Cowham, IV at 352-314-1544.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3275052)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25436 High Hampton Circle have any available units?
25436 High Hampton Circle has a unit available for $3,220 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25436 High Hampton Circle have?
Some of 25436 High Hampton Circle's amenities include garage, pool, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25436 High Hampton Circle currently offering any rent specials?
25436 High Hampton Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25436 High Hampton Circle pet-friendly?
No, 25436 High Hampton Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake County.
Does 25436 High Hampton Circle offer parking?
Yes, 25436 High Hampton Circle offers parking.
Does 25436 High Hampton Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25436 High Hampton Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25436 High Hampton Circle have a pool?
Yes, 25436 High Hampton Circle has a pool.
Does 25436 High Hampton Circle have accessible units?
No, 25436 High Hampton Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 25436 High Hampton Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 25436 High Hampton Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25436 High Hampton Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 25436 High Hampton Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 25436 High Hampton Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ashton Chase
16400 Nelson Park Dr
Clermont, FL 34714
Madison Clermont
600 River Birch Ct
Clermont, FL 34711
The Oaks on the Lake
145 Town Center Boulevard
Clermont, FL 34714
The Vineyards at Hammock Ridge
1480 Hammock Ridge Rd
Clermont, FL 34711
Carmendy Square
367 Sunny Oaks Way
Lady Lake, FL 32159
Advenir at Castle Hill
13600 Hartle Groves Pl
Clermont, FL 34711
Blueberry Hill Apartments
33230 Ryan Dr
Leesburg, FL 34788
Vista at Lost Lake
2550 Citrus Tower Blvd
Clermont, FL 34711

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWekiwa Springs, FLMaitland, FLPine Hills, FLLake Mary, FLConway, FLApopka, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLGroveland, FLLeesburg, FLMascotte, FLLady Lake, FLThe Villages, FLTavares, FLWildwood, FLDeBary, FLMount Dora, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity