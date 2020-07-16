25436 High Hampton Circle

Amenities

Pool Home in the Red Tail Subdivision - R3- This pool home is located in the Red Tail subdivision in Sorrento Florida. It features 4 bedrooms and 4.5 baths with an office and bonus room, eat in kitchen, formal living room and dinning room, family room and a 3 car garage. Carpet, Tile and Wood for floor covering, built in book shelves, and a bar area just off the kitchen. His and her sinks in the master bath with a garden tub. Complete pool service and lawn service is included with the rent. Showings by appointment only with a completed application. First, Last and Security Deposit required prior to move in. Call Glenn Cowham, IV at 352-314-1544.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3275052)