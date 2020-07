Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

2020 - 55+ Pennbrooke. Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home! With an extra tv room and lovely screened in back room to enjoy. Master bedroom includes a King bed with tv, 2nd bedroom includes a queen bed with tv. Pull out couch in extra tv room. Electric golf cart for use!

**Not able to use garage due to owner's vehicle is stored here.

No Pets



2020: June, July, Aug, Sept, Oct ($1800 plus tax)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5703350)