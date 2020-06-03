All apartments in Lake County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

21640 Stirling Pass

21640 Stirling Pass · (352) 319-9663
Location

21640 Stirling Pass, Lake County, FL 34748
Royal Highlands

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 21640 Stirling Pass · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1779 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Royal Highlands - Beautiful! 3/2 Expanded Opal Model in beautiful 55+ Royal Highlands 24-hour gated community. NEW hardwood flooring with carpet bedrooms! Kitchen features an adjoining breakfast room, closet pantry, ceramic tile floor. Adjacent to the kitchen and leading to the expanded two-car garage is an inside laundry room with washer, dryer and storage shelf. The spacious master bedroom suite includes a walk-in shower with grab bar, two walk-in closets, dual sink comfort height vanity, pocket doors and coffer ceiling. Lovely screened in porch off the back with a pad on the outside for extra room.

Royal Highlands is located within easy access to the FL Turnpike. This resident owned community of 1500 homes boasts approximately 35 percent conservation land. There is an 18-hole Golf Course, outdoor pool & heated indoor pool.

Pets are determined by owner.

(RLNE5869981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21640 Stirling Pass have any available units?
21640 Stirling Pass has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21640 Stirling Pass have?
Some of 21640 Stirling Pass's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21640 Stirling Pass currently offering any rent specials?
21640 Stirling Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21640 Stirling Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 21640 Stirling Pass is pet friendly.
Does 21640 Stirling Pass offer parking?
Yes, 21640 Stirling Pass offers parking.
Does 21640 Stirling Pass have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21640 Stirling Pass offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21640 Stirling Pass have a pool?
Yes, 21640 Stirling Pass has a pool.
Does 21640 Stirling Pass have accessible units?
No, 21640 Stirling Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 21640 Stirling Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 21640 Stirling Pass does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21640 Stirling Pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 21640 Stirling Pass does not have units with air conditioning.
