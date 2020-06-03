21640 Stirling Pass

Amenities

Royal Highlands - Beautiful! 3/2 Expanded Opal Model in beautiful 55+ Royal Highlands 24-hour gated community. NEW hardwood flooring with carpet bedrooms! Kitchen features an adjoining breakfast room, closet pantry, ceramic tile floor. Adjacent to the kitchen and leading to the expanded two-car garage is an inside laundry room with washer, dryer and storage shelf. The spacious master bedroom suite includes a walk-in shower with grab bar, two walk-in closets, dual sink comfort height vanity, pocket doors and coffer ceiling. Lovely screened in porch off the back with a pad on the outside for extra room.



Royal Highlands is located within easy access to the FL Turnpike. This resident owned community of 1500 homes boasts approximately 35 percent conservation land. There is an 18-hole Golf Course, outdoor pool & heated indoor pool.



Pets are determined by owner.



