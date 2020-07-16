17325 Autumn Pines Ct

Amenities

Amazing Six Bedroom home in Magnolia Pointe - Beautiful upgraded six bedroom home in guard gated community!



Virtual Walking Tour: http://tiny.cc/17325AutumnPDM



Off the entrance is a light-filled formal lounge and dining room complete with built-in shelving, archways and a bay window, ideal for relaxing after a long day. Walking through to the Gourmet Kitchen with a large island, high-end granite counter tops and Kenmore Elite appliances along with ample cabinetry. An expansive Florida sun room draws natural light into the home. Also on the main level is one of the master suites adding extra convenience and comfort. This generous room offers a full master en-suite with floor-to-ceiling tiles, double sinks, a jetted soaking tub and a walk-in shower with body sprays and stylish chrome fixtures. Upstairs houses five bedrooms and three baths including a second master suite, great for use as guest accommodation or for those with older children. Also upstairs is an extra living area that can be used as an office or play room. This amazing home is a part of a peaceful and friendly guard gated community and is just a short walk from the community pool, children’s playground along with tennis courts and water access to John's Lake.



$2,700.00 a month

Minimum $2,700.00 Security Deposit

$75 application fee, per person over age 18



No Smoking.



Call to set up a showing appointment.

Office: 352.404-8960 ext 101

Or email: Info@PinkDoorManagement.com



Driving Instructions: Going East on High way 50 from Highway 27, Turn right onto Magnolia Point Blvd, Turn left onto Magnolia View Dr, At the traffic circle, take the 3rd exit onto Woodsedge Way, Turn left onto Autumn Pines Ct and home is on the right.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5697298)