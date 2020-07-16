All apartments in Lake County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:01 PM

17325 Autumn Pines Ct

17325 Autumn Pines Court · (352) 404-8960 ext. 101
Location

17325 Autumn Pines Court, Lake County, FL 34711
Chateau Condominiums At Magnolia Pointe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 17325 Autumn Pines Ct · Avail. now

$2,700

6 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 2965 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
pool
playground
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
Amazing Six Bedroom home in Magnolia Pointe - Beautiful upgraded six bedroom home in guard gated community!

Virtual Walking Tour: http://tiny.cc/17325AutumnPDM

Off the entrance is a light-filled formal lounge and dining room complete with built-in shelving, archways and a bay window, ideal for relaxing after a long day. Walking through to the Gourmet Kitchen with a large island, high-end granite counter tops and Kenmore Elite appliances along with ample cabinetry. An expansive Florida sun room draws natural light into the home. Also on the main level is one of the master suites adding extra convenience and comfort. This generous room offers a full master en-suite with floor-to-ceiling tiles, double sinks, a jetted soaking tub and a walk-in shower with body sprays and stylish chrome fixtures. Upstairs houses five bedrooms and three baths including a second master suite, great for use as guest accommodation or for those with older children. Also upstairs is an extra living area that can be used as an office or play room. This amazing home is a part of a peaceful and friendly guard gated community and is just a short walk from the community pool, children’s playground along with tennis courts and water access to John's Lake.

$2,700.00 a month
Minimum $2,700.00 Security Deposit
$75 application fee, per person over age 18

No Smoking.

Call to set up a showing appointment.
Office: 352.404-8960 ext 101
Or email: Info@PinkDoorManagement.com

Driving Instructions: Going East on High way 50 from Highway 27, Turn right onto Magnolia Point Blvd, Turn left onto Magnolia View Dr, At the traffic circle, take the 3rd exit onto Woodsedge Way, Turn left onto Autumn Pines Ct and home is on the right.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5697298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17325 Autumn Pines Ct have any available units?
17325 Autumn Pines Ct has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17325 Autumn Pines Ct have?
Some of 17325 Autumn Pines Ct's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17325 Autumn Pines Ct currently offering any rent specials?
17325 Autumn Pines Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17325 Autumn Pines Ct pet-friendly?
No, 17325 Autumn Pines Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake County.
Does 17325 Autumn Pines Ct offer parking?
No, 17325 Autumn Pines Ct does not offer parking.
Does 17325 Autumn Pines Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17325 Autumn Pines Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17325 Autumn Pines Ct have a pool?
Yes, 17325 Autumn Pines Ct has a pool.
Does 17325 Autumn Pines Ct have accessible units?
No, 17325 Autumn Pines Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 17325 Autumn Pines Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 17325 Autumn Pines Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17325 Autumn Pines Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 17325 Autumn Pines Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 17325 Autumn Pines Ct?
Add a Message
