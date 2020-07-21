17034 GATHERING PLACE CIR

Amenities

This David Weekley, Knollview model in Johns Lake Landing is just like NEW! Built in 2018 and in perfect condition. If you want to save the time of building, but join one of Clermont's most popular neighborhoods then this is the home for you! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a DEN/STUDY. As you walk in the front door you will immediately notice the UPGRADED wood plank tile. The upgrades do not stop there! The kitchen is a chefs dream with GRANITE countertops, a cooktop with vent hood, built-in microwave and oven, 42" cabinets, and GE appliances. The OPEN FLOOR PLAN is perfect for entertaining! The Master bedroom is a dream with three large windows creating an abundance of natural light. The Master bath features upgraded tile throughout, walk-in shower with a seamless glass enclosure and dual shower heads, separate tub, dual vanity, and a large walk-in closet with CUSTOM BUILT-INS. Other UPGRADES include 5 1/4 baseboards and whole home audio and sound. The home is located close to the community pool and playground. Do not miss the opportunity to live in the amazing community. Schedule your showing today! WATCH VIRTUAL TOURS.