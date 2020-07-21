All apartments in Lake County
Last updated May 3 2020 at 8:36 AM

17034 GATHERING PLACE CIR

17034 Gathering Place Circle · No Longer Available
Location

17034 Gathering Place Circle, Lake County, FL 34711

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
This David Weekley, Knollview model in Johns Lake Landing is just like NEW! Built in 2018 and in perfect condition. If you want to save the time of building, but join one of Clermont's most popular neighborhoods then this is the home for you! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a DEN/STUDY. As you walk in the front door you will immediately notice the UPGRADED wood plank tile. The upgrades do not stop there! The kitchen is a chefs dream with GRANITE countertops, a cooktop with vent hood, built-in microwave and oven, 42" cabinets, and GE appliances. The OPEN FLOOR PLAN is perfect for entertaining! The Master bedroom is a dream with three large windows creating an abundance of natural light. The Master bath features upgraded tile throughout, walk-in shower with a seamless glass enclosure and dual shower heads, separate tub, dual vanity, and a large walk-in closet with CUSTOM BUILT-INS. Other UPGRADES include 5 1/4 baseboards and whole home audio and sound. The home is located close to the community pool and playground. Do not miss the opportunity to live in the amazing community. Schedule your showing today! WATCH VIRTUAL TOURS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17034 GATHERING PLACE CIR have any available units?
17034 GATHERING PLACE CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake County, FL.
What amenities does 17034 GATHERING PLACE CIR have?
Some of 17034 GATHERING PLACE CIR's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17034 GATHERING PLACE CIR currently offering any rent specials?
17034 GATHERING PLACE CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17034 GATHERING PLACE CIR pet-friendly?
No, 17034 GATHERING PLACE CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake County.
Does 17034 GATHERING PLACE CIR offer parking?
Yes, 17034 GATHERING PLACE CIR offers parking.
Does 17034 GATHERING PLACE CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17034 GATHERING PLACE CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17034 GATHERING PLACE CIR have a pool?
Yes, 17034 GATHERING PLACE CIR has a pool.
Does 17034 GATHERING PLACE CIR have accessible units?
No, 17034 GATHERING PLACE CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 17034 GATHERING PLACE CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17034 GATHERING PLACE CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 17034 GATHERING PLACE CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 17034 GATHERING PLACE CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
