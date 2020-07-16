1495 LAKESHORE DRIVE

Amenities
Enjoy the MAIN HOME while renting the detached GUEST COTTAGE for extra income. Previous tenants were subleasing the guest house for 1,000.00 per month as a short term rental, bringing the main house rent down to $1,500. This home built in 1946 sits on a little over .5 acre and enjoys views of Lake Dora. Filled with character and charm at every turn, this residence with original wood floors, wood and coffered ceilings, built-ins in the bedrooms and much more is sure to delight those wishing to live in a unique space. The main home has two bedrooms and an office that can be utilized as a 3rd, 1.5 baths, a beautiful kitchen with stone countertops, farmhouse sink, new appliances and much more. The guest cottage boasts open beams and enjoys a small kitchen. Come check out this awesome place today and determine how best to utilize the space. Call today and schedule a tour!