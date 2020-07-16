All apartments in Lake County
1495 LAKESHORE DRIVE

1495 Lakeshore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1495 Lakeshore Drive, Lake County, FL 32757

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Enjoy the MAIN HOME while renting the detached GUEST COTTAGE for extra income. Previous tenants were subleasing the guest house for 1,000.00 per month as a short term rental, bringing the main house rent down to $1,500. This home built in 1946 sits on a little over .5 acre and enjoys views of Lake Dora. Filled with character and charm at every turn, this residence with original wood floors, wood and coffered ceilings, built-ins in the bedrooms and much more is sure to delight those wishing to live in a unique space. The main home has two bedrooms and an office that can be utilized as a 3rd, 1.5 baths, a beautiful kitchen with stone countertops, farmhouse sink, new appliances and much more. The guest cottage boasts open beams and enjoys a small kitchen. Come check out this awesome place today and determine how best to utilize the space. Call today and schedule a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1495 LAKESHORE DRIVE have any available units?
1495 LAKESHORE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake County, FL.
What amenities does 1495 LAKESHORE DRIVE have?
Some of 1495 LAKESHORE DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1495 LAKESHORE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1495 LAKESHORE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1495 LAKESHORE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1495 LAKESHORE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake County.
Does 1495 LAKESHORE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1495 LAKESHORE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1495 LAKESHORE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1495 LAKESHORE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1495 LAKESHORE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1495 LAKESHORE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1495 LAKESHORE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1495 LAKESHORE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1495 LAKESHORE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1495 LAKESHORE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1495 LAKESHORE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1495 LAKESHORE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
