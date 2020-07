Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

13409 Fountain Bleau Dr Available 08/01/20 2/2 Town-home in Beautiful Magnolia Pointe - THIS LUXURY CONDO IS LOCATED IN THE GUARD-GATED MAGNOLIA POINTE COMMUNITY ON THE JOHN'S CHAIN OF LAKES ADJOINING VERY HIGH END HOMES. THIS LOVELY HOME HAS BEEN UPGRADED THROUGHTOUT AND FEATURES WOOD FLOORING, 42" CUSTOM CABINETS AND WOOD BURNING FIREPLACETHIS UNIT WAS SELECTED BY THE ORIGINAL SALES MANAGER WHO HAD HIS CHOICE OF ALL THE CONDOS IN THIS BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY. THE VIEW IS COMMANDING. WHEN YOU SEE IT, YOU WILL UNDERSTAND WHY HE SELECTED THIS LOCATION. THE INTERIOR WILL DELIGHT ART LOVERS AND EVERYONE WHO ENJOYS THE FINER SIDE OF LIFE. THIS HOME HAS BEEN UPGRADED WITH WOOD FLOORS AND CERAMIC TILE, NICKEL FINISHES, AND FEATURES FRENCH DOORS OFF THE MASTER BEDROOM. OVERSIZED GARAGE.



RENTAL INFO & REQUIREMENTS



-No pets allowed per HOA rule

-Minimum 600 credit score.

-No felony's or evictions of any kind.

-Must Have combined income equal to 3 times the monthly rent rate.

-3 month minimum at current job.

-Rental is independently owned and rented in "AS IS" condition.

-1 week max hold upon lease sign

-1st months rent due at lease signing and security deposit due at move in.

-Each person over 18 needs to fill out/pay a SEPARATE application.

-Applications need to be filled out 100% including attachments.

-Please allow applications to be processed within 1-3 business days.



APPLICATION LINK https://mizz.appfolio.com/listings/



(RLNE3543252)