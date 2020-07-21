All apartments in Lake County
Last updated March 30 2020 at 9:16 PM

13326 Via Roma Cir

13326 Via Roma Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

13326 Via Roma Circle, Lake County, FL 34711

Amenities

This 3bd/2ba home is located in Clermont. Home has vinyl and tile flooring throughout. It has a large kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Kitchen applances include: refrigerator, range,dishwasher and countertop microwave. The home also has a laundry room with a washer and dryer and an office. It has a Large screened in patio and a 2 car garage.

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13326 Via Roma Cir have any available units?
13326 Via Roma Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake County, FL.
What amenities does 13326 Via Roma Cir have?
Some of 13326 Via Roma Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13326 Via Roma Cir currently offering any rent specials?
13326 Via Roma Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13326 Via Roma Cir pet-friendly?
No, 13326 Via Roma Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake County.
Does 13326 Via Roma Cir offer parking?
Yes, 13326 Via Roma Cir offers parking.
Does 13326 Via Roma Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13326 Via Roma Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13326 Via Roma Cir have a pool?
No, 13326 Via Roma Cir does not have a pool.
Does 13326 Via Roma Cir have accessible units?
No, 13326 Via Roma Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 13326 Via Roma Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13326 Via Roma Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 13326 Via Roma Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 13326 Via Roma Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
