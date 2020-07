Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage media room

Move-ready!!A BEAUTIFUL HOME located in Spring Valley Subdivision with a Vinyl Fence and Ceramic Tile all-through the house. Beautiful Kitchen with granite counter top and Stain steel appliances. The property has 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 2 car garage with a living room, dining and Family room. This property is in a prime location and close to all the shopping, medical facilities, Epic theaters and dining. Washer and dryer are provided to the tenant as a courtesy but not warranted.