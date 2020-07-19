11941 WILLOW GROVE LANE

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW! You will love this 4 bed, 3 bath, plus office home. It has over 2300 sq.ft of living space, a 2 car garage and a fully fenced large yard. As you approach the covered entry way, you will notice the freshly painted, eye pleasing exterior of the home, enhanced by a lovely glass door. Once you open the door you are drawn to the open floor plan and the newly painted interior giving the home a modern look and crisp feel. The family room, kitchen and dining room have tile floors and create a great open floor plan for entertaining. The chef will enjoy being able to be part of the activities since the kitchen is open to the family room as well as the formal dining room. The ample counter space , gas range , numerous cabinets , walk-in food pantry and dinette will further delight the chef. This home has a 3 way split floor plan offering the utmost privacy to family and overnight guests. The 3 full bathrooms will contribute to hassle free mornings. The spacious master has a large walk-in closet an en suite bathroom with dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. In addition to 4 bedrooms, this home also has a separate tiled room in the front of the home that can be an office, den, or play room. There is also a nice sized inside laundry room off the kitchen . When the outdoors calls to you, there is a covered patio off of the family room. It opens to a large backyard that can serve as a private oasis or a great entertaining area. This community is close to shopping and restaurants. CALL TODAY!!