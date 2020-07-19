All apartments in Lake County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11941 WILLOW GROVE LANE

11941 Willow Grove Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11941 Willow Grove Lane, Lake County, FL 34711

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW! You will love this 4 bed, 3 bath, plus office home. It has over 2300 sq.ft of living space, a 2 car garage and a fully fenced large yard. As you approach the covered entry way, you will notice the freshly painted, eye pleasing exterior of the home, enhanced by a lovely glass door. Once you open the door you are drawn to the open floor plan and the newly painted interior giving the home a modern look and crisp feel. The family room, kitchen and dining room have tile floors and create a great open floor plan for entertaining. The chef will enjoy being able to be part of the activities since the kitchen is open to the family room as well as the formal dining room. The ample counter space , gas range , numerous cabinets , walk-in food pantry and dinette will further delight the chef. This home has a 3 way split floor plan offering the utmost privacy to family and overnight guests. The 3 full bathrooms will contribute to hassle free mornings. The spacious master has a large walk-in closet an en suite bathroom with dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. In addition to 4 bedrooms, this home also has a separate tiled room in the front of the home that can be an office, den, or play room. There is also a nice sized inside laundry room off the kitchen . When the outdoors calls to you, there is a covered patio off of the family room. It opens to a large backyard that can serve as a private oasis or a great entertaining area. This community is close to shopping and restaurants. CALL TODAY!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11941 WILLOW GROVE LANE have any available units?
11941 WILLOW GROVE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake County, FL.
What amenities does 11941 WILLOW GROVE LANE have?
Some of 11941 WILLOW GROVE LANE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11941 WILLOW GROVE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
11941 WILLOW GROVE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11941 WILLOW GROVE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 11941 WILLOW GROVE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake County.
Does 11941 WILLOW GROVE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 11941 WILLOW GROVE LANE offers parking.
Does 11941 WILLOW GROVE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11941 WILLOW GROVE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11941 WILLOW GROVE LANE have a pool?
No, 11941 WILLOW GROVE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 11941 WILLOW GROVE LANE have accessible units?
No, 11941 WILLOW GROVE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 11941 WILLOW GROVE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11941 WILLOW GROVE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11941 WILLOW GROVE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11941 WILLOW GROVE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
