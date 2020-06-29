All apartments in Lake County
Last updated May 21 2019 at 7:43 AM

11713 Foxglove Dr

11713 Foxglove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11713 Foxglove Drive, Lake County, FL 34711
Spring Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Freshly painted inside and outside! Ceramic tile flooring throughout the home. Split floor-plan, separate Dining room, and eating space in the Kitchen! Natural gas for cooking! All appliances including your washer and dryer! Great property with 2 fruit trees in front and an oak tree in backyard. Very convenient to schools, shopping, restaurants, major highways, medical facilities, movie theater, public parks, and Disney. Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11713 Foxglove Dr have any available units?
11713 Foxglove Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake County, FL.
What amenities does 11713 Foxglove Dr have?
Some of 11713 Foxglove Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11713 Foxglove Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11713 Foxglove Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11713 Foxglove Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11713 Foxglove Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11713 Foxglove Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11713 Foxglove Dr offers parking.
Does 11713 Foxglove Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11713 Foxglove Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11713 Foxglove Dr have a pool?
No, 11713 Foxglove Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11713 Foxglove Dr have accessible units?
No, 11713 Foxglove Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11713 Foxglove Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11713 Foxglove Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 11713 Foxglove Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11713 Foxglove Dr has units with air conditioning.
