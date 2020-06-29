11713 Foxglove Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Freshly painted inside and outside! Ceramic tile flooring throughout the home. Split floor-plan, separate Dining room, and eating space in the Kitchen! Natural gas for cooking! All appliances including your washer and dryer! Great property with 2 fruit trees in front and an oak tree in backyard. Very convenient to schools, shopping, restaurants, major highways, medical facilities, movie theater, public parks, and Disney. Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com