Amenities

11546 Nice Ct Available 07/01/20 Montclair Subdivision - Available July. 3/2 on Cul-de-Sac in Montclair Subdivision. Open floor plan. Dining Room, Spacious Family Room and Office/Den. The eat in Kitchen features 42" cabinets, breakfast bar and all appliances. Large Master Bedroom with vaulted ceiling and two walk in closets. Master bath includes dual sinks, walk in shower and garden tub. Screened back porch. 3 car oversized garage. Lawn care included. Pets allowed.



Please call/text Renee @ 352-636-1192 for more information or visit www.EliteRentalManagement.com



(RLNE4757176)