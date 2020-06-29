All apartments in Lake County
Last updated June 23 2020 at 7:00 PM

10643 Spring Lake Drive

10643 Spring Lake Drive · (321) 804-8114
Location

10643 Spring Lake Drive, Lake County, FL 34711
Palisades

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,195

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3428 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
Gorgeous 4 bedroom / 3 bathroom home on half acre corner lot in beautiful Palisades. Second story balconies on the front and rear of the home which you can enter both from the master bedroom has sitting room and massive walk through closet. The master bathroom has dual sinks, garden tub and large shower. Two bedrooms and full bathroom are also upstairs. Large downstairs family room with wall of sliding glass doors overlooking the rear lanai and pool area. The kitchen and breakfast nook area come with gorgeous granite counters and custom cabinetry. Full bathroom downstairs is accessible from the pool plus there is a bedroom downstairs. Large formal living room with double doors plus formal dining room. Community has chain of lakes access via boat ramp, dock and park/playground areas.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10643 Spring Lake Drive have any available units?
10643 Spring Lake Drive has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10643 Spring Lake Drive have?
Some of 10643 Spring Lake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10643 Spring Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10643 Spring Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10643 Spring Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10643 Spring Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10643 Spring Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 10643 Spring Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10643 Spring Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10643 Spring Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10643 Spring Lake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10643 Spring Lake Drive has a pool.
Does 10643 Spring Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 10643 Spring Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10643 Spring Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10643 Spring Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10643 Spring Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10643 Spring Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
