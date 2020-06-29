10643 Spring Lake Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous 4 bedroom / 3 bathroom home on half acre corner lot in beautiful Palisades. Second story balconies on the front and rear of the home which you can enter both from the master bedroom has sitting room and massive walk through closet. The master bathroom has dual sinks, garden tub and large shower. Two bedrooms and full bathroom are also upstairs. Large downstairs family room with wall of sliding glass doors overlooking the rear lanai and pool area. The kitchen and breakfast nook area come with gorgeous granite counters and custom cabinetry. Full bathroom downstairs is accessible from the pool plus there is a bedroom downstairs. Large formal living room with double doors plus formal dining room. Community has chain of lakes access via boat ramp, dock and park/playground areas.



