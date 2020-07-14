All apartments in Lake County
Last updated April 24 2019 at 5:53 AM

10037 Crenshaw Circle

10037 Crenshaw Circle · No Longer Available
Location

10037 Crenshaw Circle, Lake County, FL 34711

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Welcome Home To This Gorgeous, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home Located In The Established Community Of Louisa Pointe In Beautiful Clermont, Fl. You Will Be Impressed By It's Immaculate Upkeep And Special Features. This 1 Story, Split Floor Plan Home Includes 1,646 Sqft Of Living Space, 2-car Garage And Extended Driveway To Be Used For Boat/rv Parking. As You Enter, You Will Be Notice High Vaulted Ceilings Flowing Through The Great Room, Dining Room, And Custom Kitchen, Hardwood Floors Through The Common Areas, Laminate Floors In The Bedrooms, And Arches With Rounded Corners Throughout. The Custom Kitchen Features Granite Counter Tops, 42" Shaker Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Decorative Backsplash, Dry Bar With Wine Rack, Instant Hot Tap, And Under Cabinet Lights. As You Continue Through The Dining Room, French Doors Will Lead You To The Extended And Enclosed Lanai With Hot Tub Spa. The Split Floor Plan Allows Privacy Between The Bedrooms. The Master Bedroom Includes A 2 Piece Sliding Door, Leading You Directly The To Hot Tub In The Lanai. The Custom Master Bathroom Features Dual Vanity, Standing Shower And Separate Jetted Tub. This Home Also Features Central Vacuum, Surround Sound System In Both Great Room And Master Bedroom, And Is Pre-wired For Home Security With Glass Shatter Detectors. You Will Be Pleased With The Convenient Location To Work, Schools, And The Proximity To Hwy 27 That Is Close To The Many Shops And Restaurants Clermont Has To Offer! Schedule Your Private Showing Today!

Listing Courtesy Of KW ELITE PARTNERS III

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10037 Crenshaw Circle have any available units?
10037 Crenshaw Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake County, FL.
What amenities does 10037 Crenshaw Circle have?
Some of 10037 Crenshaw Circle's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10037 Crenshaw Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10037 Crenshaw Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10037 Crenshaw Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 10037 Crenshaw Circle is pet friendly.
Does 10037 Crenshaw Circle offer parking?
Yes, 10037 Crenshaw Circle offers parking.
Does 10037 Crenshaw Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10037 Crenshaw Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10037 Crenshaw Circle have a pool?
No, 10037 Crenshaw Circle does not have a pool.
Does 10037 Crenshaw Circle have accessible units?
No, 10037 Crenshaw Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10037 Crenshaw Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 10037 Crenshaw Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10037 Crenshaw Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 10037 Crenshaw Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
