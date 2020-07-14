10037 Crenshaw Circle

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel hot tub

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Welcome Home To This Gorgeous, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home Located In The Established Community Of Louisa Pointe In Beautiful Clermont, Fl. You Will Be Impressed By It's Immaculate Upkeep And Special Features. This 1 Story, Split Floor Plan Home Includes 1,646 Sqft Of Living Space, 2-car Garage And Extended Driveway To Be Used For Boat/rv Parking. As You Enter, You Will Be Notice High Vaulted Ceilings Flowing Through The Great Room, Dining Room, And Custom Kitchen, Hardwood Floors Through The Common Areas, Laminate Floors In The Bedrooms, And Arches With Rounded Corners Throughout. The Custom Kitchen Features Granite Counter Tops, 42" Shaker Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Decorative Backsplash, Dry Bar With Wine Rack, Instant Hot Tap, And Under Cabinet Lights. As You Continue Through The Dining Room, French Doors Will Lead You To The Extended And Enclosed Lanai With Hot Tub Spa. The Split Floor Plan Allows Privacy Between The Bedrooms. The Master Bedroom Includes A 2 Piece Sliding Door, Leading You Directly The To Hot Tub In The Lanai. The Custom Master Bathroom Features Dual Vanity, Standing Shower And Separate Jetted Tub. This Home Also Features Central Vacuum, Surround Sound System In Both Great Room And Master Bedroom, And Is Pre-wired For Home Security With Glass Shatter Detectors. You Will Be Pleased With The Convenient Location To Work, Schools, And The Proximity To Hwy 27 That Is Close To The Many Shops And Restaurants Clermont Has To Offer! Schedule Your Private Showing Today!



Listing Courtesy Of KW ELITE PARTNERS III



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.