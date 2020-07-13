Amenities
Welcome to Sonoma Pointe, nestled in the prestigious Hunter's Creek area of Kissimmee, FL! As a resident of Sonoma Pointe, you will have the convenient access to The Loop Shopping District with dining and entertainment steps from your front door. One of the best things about Sonoma Pointe is the incredible city that surrounds it!
In addition to our prime location near Disney World, our luxury apartments in Kissimmee lavish residents with the most modern community amenities. Here at Sonoma Pointe, we have designed our one, two and three bedroom apartments to fit your everyday needs! These spacious apartments come fully equipped with energy-star appliance packages, granite countertops, washers and dyers, vinyl plank flooring, USB outlets, and ample storage space.
Once you have explored each of the beautifully designed apartments, head outdoors to discover our resort-style amenities which include a pool pavilion with outdoor kitchen and gas fireplace, and a free form swimming pool. You