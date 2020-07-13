All apartments in Kissimmee
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:41 PM

Sonoma Pointe

1300 Santa Rosa Drive · (407) 278-2036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1300 Santa Rosa Drive, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1326-103 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 1307-204 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,290

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1301-302 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1074 sqft

Unit 1333-301 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1074 sqft

Unit 1309-102 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,640

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1074 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1307-301 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1256 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sonoma Pointe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
accessible
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
coffee bar
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
game room
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
trash valet
valet service
Welcome to Sonoma Pointe, nestled in the prestigious Hunter's Creek area of Kissimmee, FL! As a resident of Sonoma Pointe, you will have the convenient access to The Loop Shopping District with dining and entertainment steps from your front door. One of the best things about Sonoma Pointe is the incredible city that surrounds it!

In addition to our prime location near Disney World, our luxury apartments in Kissimmee lavish residents with the most modern community amenities. Here at Sonoma Pointe, we have designed our one, two and three bedroom apartments to fit your everyday needs! These spacious apartments come fully equipped with energy-star appliance packages, granite countertops, washers and dyers, vinyl plank flooring, USB outlets, and ample storage space.

Once you have explored each of the beautifully designed apartments, head outdoors to discover our resort-style amenities which include a pool pavilion with outdoor kitchen and gas fireplace, and a free form swimming pool. You

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60
Deposit: $100-$400
Move-in Fees: $200 Administration Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Garage Rentals available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sonoma Pointe have any available units?
Sonoma Pointe has 8 units available starting at $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does Sonoma Pointe have?
Some of Sonoma Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sonoma Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Sonoma Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sonoma Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Sonoma Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Sonoma Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Sonoma Pointe offers parking.
Does Sonoma Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sonoma Pointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sonoma Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Sonoma Pointe has a pool.
Does Sonoma Pointe have accessible units?
Yes, Sonoma Pointe has accessible units.
Does Sonoma Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sonoma Pointe has units with dishwashers.
