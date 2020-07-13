Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park parking pool garage cats allowed accessible 24hr gym 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage coffee bar courtyard e-payments fire pit game room internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community trash valet valet service

Welcome to Sonoma Pointe, nestled in the prestigious Hunter's Creek area of Kissimmee, FL! As a resident of Sonoma Pointe, you will have the convenient access to The Loop Shopping District with dining and entertainment steps from your front door. One of the best things about Sonoma Pointe is the incredible city that surrounds it!



In addition to our prime location near Disney World, our luxury apartments in Kissimmee lavish residents with the most modern community amenities. Here at Sonoma Pointe, we have designed our one, two and three bedroom apartments to fit your everyday needs! These spacious apartments come fully equipped with energy-star appliance packages, granite countertops, washers and dyers, vinyl plank flooring, USB outlets, and ample storage space.



Once you have explored each of the beautifully designed apartments, head outdoors to discover our resort-style amenities which include a pool pavilion with outdoor kitchen and gas fireplace, and a free form swimming pool. You