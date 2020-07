Cortland Reunion

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan granite counters stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court car wash area clubhouse dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub internet access package receiving cats allowed

Located minutes away from Florida's upscale resorts and popular attractions, our community offers a world of fun at your front door. Upscale amenities like our fitness center with Peloton® bikes, 24/7 package lockers, and smart home technology will make you proud to call our community home. Convenience to major employers like Walt Disney World and Advent Health makes your everyday commute a breeze. And when you're considering your weekend (or weeknight) plans, you have plenty of options nearby. Treat yourself to some retail therapy and grab a bite in Downtown Celebration, or spend the day exploring all the entertainment of Walt Disney World or Universal Studios. No matter what your day looks like, you'll come home to the hospitality and service of a community team dedicated to you.