Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

The cozy home in Magnolia Park is now available - completely fenced in, this nice 2 bedroom 2 bath is located close to many shopping areas and restaurants for you to enjoy in Kissimmee - parks and attractions are a short drive away for your convenience - the large back yard is the place to relax and enjoy with family and friends - this home will not last long in this demanding rental market - pack your bags and make your move before it's gone.